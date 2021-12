The NHL just announced that all upcoming cross-border games have been postponed, meaning more of the Anaheim Ducks’ upcoming games will be pushed back. The Ducks were scheduled to go on a road trip through Western Canada this week and were supposed to take on the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks over a span of four days, from Monday to Thursday. The game against the Flames had already been postponed and with the matchups against the Oilers and Canucks pushed back as well, their next game will now take place on December 27 against the San Jose Sharks.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO