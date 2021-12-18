ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

SATURDAY UPDATES: Over 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 12.7% on Saturday. An additional 2,745 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 779,892.

There have also been 180,507 probable antigen test results being positive, with 1,006 added Saturday.

Nine new deaths were added. DHSS has recorded a total of 12,843 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state dashboard says new cases are down by 0.5% over the past seven days. The positivity rate increased by 0.3% in that same time, while tests are down 1%.

In the state's healthcare system, 2,034 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 486 are in the ICU and 267 are on ventilators.

Saturday numbers show that 59.9% of Missouri residents have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine . For Missourians 18 and older that number is at 71% and 28.8% for those ages 5 to 17.

In total, 7,668,260 of the vaccine have been put into the arms of residents in the Show-Me State. In the past 7 days, the average daily doses given was 22,194.

