Ohio State

Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 10,134 new cases, 265 new hospitalizations reported Saturday

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,839,501 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 10,134 cases reported today, along with a total of 28,028 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 92,460 people. There were 265 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 24 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,658,019 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Cuyahoga: 190,171
  • Franklin: 188,428
  • Hamilton: 120,875
  • Montgomery: 84,714
  • Summit: 78,423

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,367,026 or about 54.5% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 7,136 people received a shot in the state.

John Warner
3d ago

deaths are no longer reported daily because they don't know how many people have died from this they never will they don't want to tell you the truth they make up numbers as they go just to suit what needs they need to force upon us

