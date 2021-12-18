ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Purdue uses size to overpower Butler in 77-48 rout

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 22 points and Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds Saturday to help No. 3 Purdue rout Butler 77-48 in the Crossroads Classic.

The Boilermakers (10-1) rebounded from their roughest week of the season — and a weeklong break for finals — with perhaps their most impressive win this year. Purdue lost to Rutgers in its first game with the No. 1 ranking, then needed overtime to get past North Carolina State last Sunday.

This time, the Boilermakers made sure it was never close over the final 30 minutes.

The Bulldogs (7-4) were led by Bryce Golden with 17 points and Jayden Taylor with 11 and had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Purdue took advantage of its size quickly — even with Edey and All-American Trevion Williams swapping roles.

Williams made his first start of the season and scored Purdue’s first two baskets. Then Edey came off the bench and scored six points during a 10-0 run that gave Purdue an insurmountable 34-16 lead with 2:31 left in the opening half. Edey finished the half with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

And when Butler tried to adjust in the second half, the Boilermakers had more answers.

Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic unleashed a 3-point barrage that helped the Boilermakers extend the margin to as much as 36 before putting it away. Ivey made all six of his 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs wound up scoring their fewest points this season while shooting a season-low 14.3% on 3s. But the problems went far deeper than numbers. Yes, Butler, like many teams, struggled with Purdue’s post play, but it also appeared timid in attacking the basket. Coach LaVall Jordan knows that must change.

Purdue: The Boilermakers delivered their most complete performance of the season. They dominated offensively, played lockdown defense, moved the ball nimbly and pulled away once they took control. When Purdue plays this way, it just might be the best team in the nation.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

The Crossroads Classic started in 2011 as a showcase event featuring the state’s four most prominent basketball schools — Indiana, Purdue, Butler and Notre Dame. In July, organizers announced the December doubleheader would end. Indiana started the day with the best record at 7-3. Butler’s 6-5 mark will go down as second best, with Purdue going 4-7 after starting 0-5. Notre Dame was 4-6 heading into Saturday’s second game.

UP NEXT

Butler: Opens Big East play Thursday at St. John’s.

Purdue: Has a quick turnaround, hosting Incarnate Word on Monday.

FOX59

No. 3 Purdue silences Incarnate Word with 79-59 rout

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter might have been hoping for a better holiday send-off Monday night. Another dominant victory will suffice. Zach Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Trevion Williams added 12 points and eight boards, and the third-ranked Boilermakers routed Incarnate Word 79-59. Jaden Ivey finished with 12 points […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Herro, Robinson lead Heat to 125-96 win over Pacers

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson also scored 26 to match a season high and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night. Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the […]
NBA
FOX59

Colts to Ryan Kelly: Take all the time you need

INDIANAPOLIS – There is no timetable for Ryan Kelly’s return to the Indianapolis Colts. The team’s Pro Bowl center missed Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots because of a personal matter. He and wife Emma are mourning the passing of their infant daughter, Mary Kate. Kelly did not practice Tuesday. “Just continuing to have […]
NFL
FOX59

Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – A busy night against the New England Patriots produced another award for Darius Leonard. The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran linebacker has been named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in their 27-17 win over the Patriots Saturday night. “He’s the best linebacker in football,’’ teammate DeForest Buckner said. Against the […]
NFL
FOX59

With Jonathan Taylor, Colts’ standard for robust run game is 200 yards

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor is doing more than rewriting sections of the Indianapolis Colts’ record book. He’s forcing Frank Reich to adjust his definition of what constitutes a robust running game. That was a topic of discussion as Reich walked in on a Sunday meeting at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Offensive line coach […]
NFL
FOX59

Colts sitting 5th in AFC seedings; AFC South still in play

INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s not understate the magnitude of Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Yes, the Indianapolis Colts ended their eight-game losing streak against New England, but it’s the aftershock of pounding the Patriots that’s worth noting. The AFC playoff picture remains a muddled mess – only the Jets, Texans and Jaguars have been eliminated […]
NFL
FOX59

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor makes 2022 Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor has been named to his first Pro Bowl. It figures to be the first of many honors for the Indianapolis Colts’ running back, and perhaps the least significant. It also reinforces Carson Wentz’s appreciation for Taylor. “JT’s still as good as it gets at that position in the league,’’ he said […]
NFL
FOX59

Frank Reich on ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone: Man is on a roll

INDIANAPOLIS – Bubba Ventrone’s hot. White hot. For the second time in five games, his special teams unit contributed a blocked punt/touchdown to an Indianapolis Colts’ win. And for the second time in five games, Ventrone called the shot. “He was talking about it all week,’’ Frank Reich said after Saturday night’s 27-17 win over […]
NFL
FOX59

Terre Haute’s Larry Bird museum targets 2023 opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute have pushed back its expected opening until 2023. The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center that is scheduled for a March 2022 opening. The museum section, however, is awaiting decisions about what memorabilia […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

No Indiana colleges will change learning plans; University of Illinois will do some remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Universities across the country are deciding whether to change their learning plans, because of concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The University of Illinois will temporarily switch to remote learning in January before opening classrooms to students. “We anticipate the two-week period of online instruction will allow students to get booster doses, settle […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Federal medical personnel headed to Indiana amid latest COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS – The White House has announced federal medical personnel are now heading to Indiana to help hospitals during this latest COVID-19 surge. A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy is headed to IU Health Methodist Hospital to offer assistance over the next month, according to IU Health and federal officials. Additional hospitals around the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana’s first selfie museum opens in time for busy holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Need some new Instagram content? Look no further than Castleton mall’s new Selfie Centre. Freely travel Insta-worthy rooms in this multisensory exhibit perfect for singles, families, and even work groups. Chesia Torrence, owner of The Silver Centre event hall, decided to do a pop-up selfie photo-op at one of her events when it […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana sees its first COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that they have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indiana. The specimen variant was collected by IDOH on December 9 and then detected it contained the Omicron variant this weekend. The individual is unvaccinated. Before today, Indiana was one of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

