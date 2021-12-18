24 Slow Cooker Soups With Over 10 Grams of Protein Per Serving

Slow cooker soups are ideal during the cold-weather season. They're easy to dump-and-go and they cook for hours, with little to no prep work so you can have a nutritious, balanced meal on the table after a busy day.

That's why we love slow cooker soups that are loaded with protein to keep you full for hours. We tapped two registered dietitians to get the scoop on 24 slow cooker soups with 10 grams of protein or more, including classic favorites like chicken noodle and beef and vegetable and unique recipes like Thai-inspired flavors and pumpkin, peanut butter soups (yes, you read that right).

1. Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

​ 574 calories ​

​ ​ 30 grams of protein ​

This hearty, protein-rich stew makes for a well-balanced meal when served with mashed potatoes or green beans . "Mashed potatoes contribute carbohydrates plus vitamins, minerals and fiber," Cara Harbstreet, RD says.

2. Slow Cooker Healthy King Ranch Chicken Soup

​ 386 calories ​

​ ​ 31 grams of protein ​

To keep sodium levels balanced in this soup, opt for low-sodium broth, Harbstreet suggests. Then to amp up the flavor, add salt to taste when serving.

3. Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup

​ 242 calories ​

​ ​ 18 grams of protein ​

"Ham can be high in sodium, but there's no reason not to include it as a protein source," Harbstreet says. "To offset this, you could increase the amount of vegetables, which are a source of potassium, a mineral that has been linked to improved blood pressure management ."

4. Crock Pot Thai Chicken Soup

​ 567 calories ​

​ ​ 31 grams of protein ​

This Thai-inspired soup is full of flavor thanks to the addition of ginger and fish sauce. "Ginger can be especially enticing during cold seasons because it's warming, and it can also be soothing for sore throats or upset stomachs," Harbstreet suggests.

5. Crock Pot Vegetable Beef Soup

​ 283 calories ​

​ ​ 24 grams of protein ​

You can bulk up this beef and vegetable soup with even more vegetables. Add in zuchinni, mushrooms, bell peppers, kale and spinach — whatever your heart desires.

6. Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Soup

​ 266 calories ​

​ ​ 29 grams of protein ​

This soup is truly customizable and can even be made vegan. Simply swap out the chicken and add cannellini, garbanzo or kidney beans to add in plant-based protein and fiber, Harbstreet suggests.

7. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

​ 209 calories ​

​ ​ 24.8 grams of protein ​

"This recipe features avocado, which is a good source of fiber and heart-healthy fats," Harbstreet says. It's a great way to tone down spicy flavors, too.

8. Chicken Tortilla Soup

​ 285 calories ​

​ ​ 32.4 grams of protein ​

If you're looking for a soup that has a combination of protein, veggies, beans and toppings, Harbstreet says to look no further. Top each bowl with a handful of cilantro leaves, Greek yogurt and diced avocado.

9. Slow Cooker Cajun Sausage and Bean Soup

​ 272 calories ​

​ ​ 15 grams of protein ​

"This recipe starts with dried beans, which helps to control the overall amount of added sodium," Harbstreet says. Her go-to method of cooking dried beans is to use broth for added flavor.

10. Crockpot Cabbage Soup With Beef

​ 205 calories ​

​ ​ 25 grams of protein ​

"Cabbage belongs to the cruciferous brassica family, so you'll get some key antioxidants that can support better health," Harbstreet says. And if you opt to make this in the wintertime, you'll save money on purchasing seasonal produce.

11. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Soup

​ 382 calories ​

​ ​ 29 grams of protein ​

This soup is chock-full of spicy buffalo flavor, but it needs an extra side dish to make it a balanced meal. "I would recommend serving this with veggies on the side or including red bell peppers in the soup itself," Harbstreet says.

12. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

​ 235.2 calories ​

​ ​ 27.6 grams of protein ​

Choosing bone-in chicken instead of skinless chicken breast gives this soup a burst of flavor. You could choose to purchase a whole chicken and use the remaining cuts for other recipes or homemade stock , Harbstreet says.

13. Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

​ 208 calories ​

​ ​ 17.8 grams of protein ​

Split peas are in the legume family and are a very versatile addition to any meal. "Instead of using ham in this soup, which is higher in saturated fat and usually processed, try skin-off chicken which is equally a good source of protein, but lower in fat," Mia Syn, RDN says.

14. Crockpot Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

​ 224 calories ​

​ ​ 19 grams of protein ​

"To increase the fiber and nutrition of this dish, opt for a whole grain orzo pasta," Syn suggests. You could also bulk up this soup by adding more veggies like zucchini, squash or mushrooms.

15. Creamy Crockpot Chicken Gnocchi Soup

​ 273 calories ​

​ ​ 20 grams of protein ​

"If you want to lighten up this dish, opt for cauliflower gnocchi that can be found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store," Syn suggests. You could also swap the evaporated milk for a splash of almond milk to add creaminess.

16. Crockpot Chicken Enchilada Soup

​ 267 calories ​

​ ​ 22 grams of protein ​

"This recipe is balanced with vegetables, protein from chicken and beans and fat from olive oil, cheese and heavy cream," Syn says. To lighten the fat and calories, feel free to swap heavy cream for whole milk or 2 percent milk .

17. Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Cheese Soup

​ 438 calories ​

​ ​ 28 grams of protein ​

This soup is higher in saturated fat, but can be lightened up with a few swaps. Consider using low-fat cream cheese and shredded cheese and be mindful of portion sizes, Syn says.

18. Crockpot Minestrone Soup

​ 189 calories ​

​ ​ 10 grams of protein ​

"To add nutrition to this recipe, opt for bean-based elbow macaroni, which will add protein and fiber to the final dish," Syn says.

19. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Peanut Butter Chicken Soup

​ 326 calories ​

​ ​ 30.3 grams of protein ​

"Pumpkin not only adds creaminess to this dish, but it's also a great source of fiber and beta carotene antioxidants," Syn says. These antioxidants convert to vitamin A, a nutrient important for immunity and eye health.

20. Slow Cooker Turkey Sausage, Squash and Quinoa Soup

​ 273 calories ​

​ ​ 18 grams of protein ​

"Quinoa is a nutritious whole grain addition and one of the only complete sources of plant-based protein," Syn says. Not to mention, winter squash is nutrient-dense and an energizing carbohydrate.

21. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Coconut Soup

​ 459 calories ​

​ ​ 20 grams of protein ​

Because coconut milk is high in saturated fat, keep portion sizes intact and opt for a light version to lower the calories.

22. Slow Cooker Cajun Bean Soup

​ 566 calories ​

​ ​ 39 grams of protein ​

If you're looking to enjoy this soup with less fat and sodium, Syn suggests using a lean protein like chicken in place of the ham and turkey bacon instead of pork bacon.

23. Slow Cooker Lasagna Soup

​ 346 calories ​

​ ​ 19 grams of protein ​

If sodium is a concern for you, consider swapping a few ingredients to decrease salt in this savory recipe. Reach for low-sodium chicken broth and no-salt-added diced tomatoes, Syn suggets.

24. Crockpot Turkey Soup

​ 251 calories ​

​ ​ 24 grams of protein ​

Turkey is a lean source or protein and a great starter for this easy-to-make soup. Serve alongside a salad or a piece of whole-grain bread for a well-balanced meal.