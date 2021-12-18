ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

24 Slow Cooker Soups With Over 10 Grams of Protein Per Serving

By Andrea Jordan
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcXRG_0dQdAzeK00

Slow cooker soups are ideal during the cold-weather season. They're easy to dump-and-go and they cook for hours, with little to no prep work so you can have a nutritious, balanced meal on the table after a busy day.

That's why we love slow cooker soups that are loaded with protein to keep you full for hours. We tapped two registered dietitians to get the scoop on 24 slow cooker soups with 10 grams of protein or more, including classic favorites like chicken noodle and beef and vegetable and unique recipes like Thai-inspired flavors and pumpkin, peanut butter soups (yes, you read that right).

1. Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1pQn_0dQdAzeK00

  • 574 calories
  • 30 grams of protein

This hearty, protein-rich stew makes for a well-balanced meal when served with mashed potatoes or green beans . "Mashed potatoes contribute carbohydrates plus vitamins, minerals and fiber," Cara Harbstreet, RD says.

2. Slow Cooker Healthy King Ranch Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LM5fb_0dQdAzeK00

  • 386 calories
  • 31 grams of protein

To keep sodium levels balanced in this soup, opt for low-sodium broth, Harbstreet suggests. Then to amp up the flavor, add salt to taste when serving.

3. Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaVFx_0dQdAzeK00

  • 242 calories
  • 18 grams of protein

"Ham can be high in sodium, but there's no reason not to include it as a protein source," Harbstreet says. "To offset this, you could increase the amount of vegetables, which are a source of potassium, a mineral that has been linked to improved blood pressure management ."

4. Crock Pot Thai Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbE6Q_0dQdAzeK00

  • 567 calories
  • 31 grams of protein

This Thai-inspired soup is full of flavor thanks to the addition of ginger and fish sauce. "Ginger can be especially enticing during cold seasons because it's warming, and it can also be soothing for sore throats or upset stomachs," Harbstreet suggests.

5. Crock Pot Vegetable Beef Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34b7Lv_0dQdAzeK00

  • 283 calories
  • 24 grams of protein

You can bulk up this beef and vegetable soup with even more vegetables. Add in zuchinni, mushrooms, bell peppers, kale and spinach — whatever your heart desires.

6. Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHO8q_0dQdAzeK00

  • 266 calories
  • 29 grams of protein

This soup is truly customizable and can even be made vegan. Simply swap out the chicken and add cannellini, garbanzo or kidney beans to add in plant-based protein and fiber, Harbstreet suggests.

7. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xz4Vo_0dQdAzeK00

  • 209 calories
  • 24.8 grams of protein

"This recipe features avocado, which is a good source of fiber and heart-healthy fats," Harbstreet says. It's a great way to tone down spicy flavors, too.

8. Chicken Tortilla Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiVcX_0dQdAzeK00

  • 285 calories
  • 32.4 grams of protein

If you're looking for a soup that has a combination of protein, veggies, beans and toppings, Harbstreet says to look no further. Top each bowl with a handful of cilantro leaves, Greek yogurt and diced avocado.

9. Slow Cooker Cajun Sausage and Bean Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUk6Q_0dQdAzeK00

  • 272 calories
  • 15 grams of protein

"This recipe starts with dried beans, which helps to control the overall amount of added sodium," Harbstreet says. Her go-to method of cooking dried beans is to use broth for added flavor.

10. Crockpot Cabbage Soup With Beef

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Ipt_0dQdAzeK00

  • 205 calories
  • 25 grams of protein

"Cabbage belongs to the cruciferous brassica family, so you'll get some key antioxidants that can support better health," Harbstreet says. And if you opt to make this in the wintertime, you'll save money on purchasing seasonal produce.

11. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgGyZ_0dQdAzeK00

  • 382 calories
  • 29 grams of protein

This soup is chock-full of spicy buffalo flavor, but it needs an extra side dish to make it a balanced meal. "I would recommend serving this with veggies on the side or including red bell peppers in the soup itself," Harbstreet says.

12. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdSdX_0dQdAzeK00

  • 235.2 calories
  • 27.6 grams of protein

Choosing bone-in chicken instead of skinless chicken breast gives this soup a burst of flavor. You could choose to purchase a whole chicken and use the remaining cuts for other recipes or homemade stock , Harbstreet says.

13. Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FplsU_0dQdAzeK00

  • 208 calories
  • 17.8 grams of protein

Split peas are in the legume family and are a very versatile addition to any meal. "Instead of using ham in this soup, which is higher in saturated fat and usually processed, try skin-off chicken which is equally a good source of protein, but lower in fat," Mia Syn, RDN says.

14. Crockpot Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StdmY_0dQdAzeK00

  • 224 calories
  • 19 grams of protein

"To increase the fiber and nutrition of this dish, opt for a whole grain orzo pasta," Syn suggests. You could also bulk up this soup by adding more veggies like zucchini, squash or mushrooms.

15. Creamy Crockpot Chicken Gnocchi Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAsBA_0dQdAzeK00

  • 273 calories
  • 20 grams of protein

"If you want to lighten up this dish, opt for cauliflower gnocchi that can be found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store," Syn suggests. You could also swap the evaporated milk for a splash of almond milk to add creaminess.

16. Crockpot Chicken Enchilada Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX4KC_0dQdAzeK00

  • 267 calories
  • 22 grams of protein

"This recipe is balanced with vegetables, protein from chicken and beans and fat from olive oil, cheese and heavy cream," Syn says. To lighten the fat and calories, feel free to swap heavy cream for whole milk or 2 percent milk .

17. Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Cheese Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eed3o_0dQdAzeK00

  • 438 calories
  • 28 grams of protein

This soup is higher in saturated fat, but can be lightened up with a few swaps. Consider using low-fat cream cheese and shredded cheese and be mindful of portion sizes, Syn says.

18. Crockpot Minestrone Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lJrY_0dQdAzeK00

  • 189 calories
  • 10 grams of protein

"To add nutrition to this recipe, opt for bean-based elbow macaroni, which will add protein and fiber to the final dish," Syn says.

19. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Peanut Butter Chicken Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0FiD_0dQdAzeK00

  • 326 calories
  • 30.3 grams of protein

"Pumpkin not only adds creaminess to this dish, but it's also a great source of fiber and beta carotene antioxidants," Syn says. These antioxidants convert to vitamin A, a nutrient important for immunity and eye health.

20. Slow Cooker Turkey Sausage, Squash and Quinoa Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T1J9_0dQdAzeK00

  • 273 calories
  • 18 grams of protein

"Quinoa is a nutritious whole grain addition and one of the only complete sources of plant-based protein," Syn says. Not to mention, winter squash is nutrient-dense and an energizing carbohydrate.

21. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Coconut Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiUwf_0dQdAzeK00

  • 459 calories
  • 20 grams of protein

Because coconut milk is high in saturated fat, keep portion sizes intact and opt for a light version to lower the calories.

22. Slow Cooker Cajun Bean Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbBxt_0dQdAzeK00

  • 566 calories
  • 39 grams of protein

If you're looking to enjoy this soup with less fat and sodium, Syn suggests using a lean protein like chicken in place of the ham and turkey bacon instead of pork bacon.

23. Slow Cooker Lasagna Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5YGU_0dQdAzeK00

  • 346 calories
  • 19 grams of protein

If sodium is a concern for you, consider swapping a few ingredients to decrease salt in this savory recipe. Reach for low-sodium chicken broth and no-salt-added diced tomatoes, Syn suggets.

24. Crockpot Turkey Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThCZh_0dQdAzeK00

  • 251 calories
  • 24 grams of protein

Turkey is a lean source or protein and a great starter for this easy-to-make soup. Serve alongside a salad or a piece of whole-grain bread for a well-balanced meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBsjz_0dQdAzeK00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Soups#Chicken Noodle#Pea Protein#Food Drink#Protein Per Serving#Thai#Rd#Potato Soup
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
RECIPES
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
FanSided

Dairy Queen brings back this favorite holiday Blizzard flavor

It might not be one of the elves four major food groups, but the Dairy Queen holiday Blizzard flavor does make the season merry and bright. Even on snowy days that are filled with the winter chill, this frozen dessert always brings the smiles. Red is the color of the season, and the red spoon is ready to dig into another Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Prime Rib Roast Au Jus Perfect Every Time! No Fail

Member's Choice! Prime rib is an expensive cut of meat so having a foolproof method of cooking it is key. Follow Deb's instructions and you'll have a tender, succulent roast your family will love. There are no fancy seasonings in this recipe - just salt and pepper. The true flavor of the meat shines bright. The simple Au Jus is the perfect touch. This easy to follow roast recipe will be delicious for a special occasion.
RECIPES
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy