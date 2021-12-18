ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina family looks to give back even as son fights for his life

By Andrew Davis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KR3bG_0dQdAv7Q00

BLUFFTON, S.C. ( WSAV ) — Your son is diagnosed with a heart problem while still in the womb. Do you cry? Give up?

Or do you fight not just for yourselves, but others?

That’s exactly what the Williams family is doing, even as their son Joey fights for his life.

Joey was diagnosed with hyperplastic left heart syndrome while still in the womb. He has had eight surgeries, including six open-heart surgeries so far, and he is only 5 years old.

Now Joey is on the heart transplant list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8Iqj_0dQdAv7Q00
5-year-old Joey Williams has been through six open-heart surgeries and is now on the heart transplant list

“Let’s not allow this devastating news to take over our mindset and let’s just focus on all the great moments we can possibly have,” said LaKesha Williams. “You just really look at life completely different.”

Joe and Lakeshia Williams said they appreciate the small things every day they have with their son Joey and his four sisters.

Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

With those four other kids needing a mom and dad, and treatments at MUSC in Charleston, every day became a challenge, and they needed help.

“A lot of people don’t think about what the family sacrifices in order to support their children,” said LaKesha. “We were more than two hours away and we were one of the closest families coming to MUSC.”

“We have met families that unfortunately lost their homes, lost their vehicles, lost their jobs.”

The Ronald McDonald House, United Way and others stepped up for the Williams family.

“If it was not for those different organizations that assisted us, I don’t know how we would have done it,” LaKesha said as she began to tear up. “For someone to just say come over here and say ‘I got this for you.’ It was such a blessing and so inspiring for us.”

The hard work and goodwill of those agencies spurred on an idea for the Williams — how can we help other families in need?

“Our mission is to establish a support system that provides resources for families dealing with long-term hospital care,” explained Joe Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1CiQ_0dQdAv7Q00
The Williams family

The family created the Joe Lewis Williams III Brave of Heart Foundation. Not to help pay their bills, but for other families.

“We want to make families feel like they are at home away from home,” said Joe. “To assist them through lodging, transportation, meal tickets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NL3m_0dQdAv7Q00

“It was those times when we really didn’t know where it was going to come from,” remembers LaKesha. “And to be able to give another family other parent’s that stress relief or just another moment. because it’s truly not a day to day thing it is a moment-by-moment thing.”

“If we can take that financial burden off of these families then they can just focus on the health of their child.”

Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage — and a more normal Christmas

“We truly want to be there we know what it is like and we want to be that shoulder to lean on and sometimes we have to hold each other up.”

The Williams short-term goal is to help families with whatever they need outside of the hospital to make it a little easier.

Long-term, they hope to raise enough money to aid with medical expenses and even create a home in Charleston for families to stay while their child recovers.

If you would like to learn more or donate to the Joe Lewis Williams III Brave of Heart Foundation visit braveofheartfoundation.org .

Comments / 18

Rebecca Clevinger
3d ago

my heart n prayers go out to this precious boy n his family. may God bless this little angel, n give his family strength during this time and always AMEN♥️

Reply
8
Lisa Hall
3d ago

your family is just as precious as the next.may God hold y'all hand through this journey in life and be blessed for what he does give us.never forget...god doesn't give us more than we can handle.my prayers for him and y'all...GOD Bless

Reply
6
Becky Stephens-Winters
3d ago

prayers for this lovely child. May God bless this family and the foundation they gave created tho help others as they have been helped. wish this was shareable

Reply
3
