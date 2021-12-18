A scientist might start a Twitch channel for his rats that play Doom

Hello everyone. So, first of all, what on earth is Demon Turf? It's a 3D platformer ala Mario 64. Although I believe it has more in common with the Mario 3D Land/World games. The main character, and demon girl named Beebz, controls pretty much just like Mario does in his 3D outings. Complete with many of the same moves. (Wall jumps, long jumps, triple jumps, etc.) You go through a series of levels with the main goal just to get to the end. There are collectables you can find along the way, but most of them are optional. The game uses an interesting art style similar to Paper Mario in which it has 3D environments with 2D hand drawn sprites for characters. Arguably it's most innovative feature is it's checkpoint system. The way it works is: you can place your own checkpoints pretty much anywhere you want but you're limited to how many you can place per level. Now that we have the basic introduction out of the way, let's talk about my experience with Demon Turf. Note: if you're looking for a professional style review of the game, that isn't exactly what I do with my blogs. It's just my personal story with the game.

