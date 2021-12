There are many choices for growing flowers in the winter, such as crocus, hyacinth, paperwhite narcissus and tulips. These bulbs, which are widely available at garden centers and through catalogs, are easy to grow. Among these many choices, my preference is the amaryllis. It is a reliable plant to grow indoors, with large and attractive blooms. Winter is the very time when we need their colorful flowers and green foliage in our lives. I have tried many different types of amaryllis bulbs over the years, all with pleasing results.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO