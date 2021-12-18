Boston Bruins’ games postponed through Dec. 26 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Golden Knights Bruins Hockey The Boston Bruins head to the locker room after a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights after an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — All Boston Bruins’ games have been postponed through December 26 due to concerns over COVID-19 following an increase in cases.

The National Hockey League announced Saturday that “due to concern for a rising number of positive cases as well as the potential for continued COVID spread in the coming days.” Both the Bruins and the Nashville Predators’ games will be postponed.

The decision was made by the NHL, the NHLPA, and the club’s medical groups.

The Bruins’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Montreal, Dec. 19 at Ottawa, Dec. 21 vs. Carolina, and Dec. 23 vs. Colorado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group