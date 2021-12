Hello everyone and welcome back to another edition of the Gaming Rs! This week I’ll be doing something a little different and I’ll be giving out my year end awards, with the Right being the games this year that really impressed me, the wRong being the games that really disappointed me and the Ridiculous being the games I wish I hadn’t bothered wasting my time with at all! I’ve been able to play a decent amount of games this year however they’ve almost all been on Xbox so if I’ve left off any Playstation exclusives, I apologise but I’ve focused my play to my Series S!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO