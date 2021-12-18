ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii runner on track to run marathons in 50 states for the third time

By Linda Dela Cruz, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAaOU_0dQd9g7V00

HONOLULU ( KHON ) — Hawaii resident Glen Marumoto is on a mission to run a marathon in all 50 states – for the third time.

He is in this year’s Honolulu Marathon but he says it doesn’t even count towards his marathon goal since he has run it at least a dozen times before.

A graduate of the Air Force Academy and Air Force Institute of Technology, his last station was in Hawaii when he retired from the Air Force after 28 years. After that he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and now works for the Department of Defense as a resource advisor for the 154th Wing with the Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic sold for $20K

“It’s more of a goal thing being a retired officer and a military officer,” said Glen Marumoto. “Being goal oriented. It kind of comes with the territory. I like to have goals out there. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t be doing this.”

His next marathon is the 4th Annual Hawai’i Bird Conservation Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 19.

He is a member of the Marathon Maniacs at the titanium level which is their highest level of membership. To be at the titanium level you either need to run 52 marathons in a year; run marathons in 30 different states and/or countries in a year; or run marathons in 20 different countries in a year.

He said he is the only titanium Maniac in Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC fire engineer’s passing ruled line of duty death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Industrial Commission has ruled Asheville Fire Department Engineer Jim Knoupf’s death from cancer as a line of duty death. Knoupf died on Aug. 31, 2021, twenty years after his retirement. Asheville Fire officials said this is historic, as it is the first time that a North Carolina firefighter’s death […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Revere
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina extends cash value benefit increase on fruits, veggies for WIC participants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina families who are receiving WIC assistance will continue to receive a cash value benefit on fresh fruit and vegetables through Spring 2022. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutritional Program, announced this week a temporary cash value benefit increase […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honolulu Marathon#Weather#Khon#The Air Force Academy#The Department Of Defense#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy