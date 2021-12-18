ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Olympic speed skater charged with defrauding millions of dollars from the government

By Vivian Chow, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAgjL_0dQd9dTK00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Former Olympic speed skater Allison Marie Baver has been charged with defrauding the government of millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Utah says the 41-year-old obtained a total of $10 million in loans obtained through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Baver has been charged with eight federal counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering.

According to court documents, Baver is charged with making false statements on loan applications for a company she owns, Allison Baver Entertainment, LLC. During the period of April 13, 2020, to April 26, 2020, officials say Baver submitted eight different loan applications to Northeast Bank and Meridian Bank. In each application, Baver allegedly sought $10 million of PPP loan funding.

Ex-NFL receiver sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

Court documents say Baver claimed her company’s monthly payroll averaged between $4,000,000 to $4,769,583 for 100 to 430 employees when in reality, Allison Baver Entertainment had no employees and no average monthly payroll. Baver was able to obtain $10 million in funding, which prosecutors say she transferred to a separate bank account and used a portion of to invest in the production of a film.

Best known as an Olympic speed skater, Baver won a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics in the women’s 3000m relay after competing in the 2002 and 2006 Olympics.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the rise in PPP loan fraud spiked exponentially, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fraud cases became so numerous that in May 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat pandemic-related fraud.

California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse

Former NFL wide receiver Joshua Bellamy was recently sentenced to over three years in prison for fraudulently receiving a PPP loan of $1.2 million for his company, “Drip Entertainment” and spending the funds on luxury goods and at a casino.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
News Channel Nebraska

South Sioux City man charged with defrauding government agencies

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old South Sioux City man has been charged with theft of government funds, an unsealed indictment revealed this week. The Indictment alleges that Steven M. Woodall stole money from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services, through false claims that he was suffering from greater visual impairment than was actually the case, acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said in a press release. If convicted, Woodall would potentially face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release after he completed any prison sentence.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Baver
MassLive.com

Russian national extradited from Switzerland to face charges in US for what officials call a global hacking scheme that stole millions of dollars

A Russian national arrested in Switzerland has been extradited to the U.S. after officials say he participated in a global scheme to trade information from American computer networks that netted tens of millions of dollars in illegal profits. The scheme, authorities said, allowed individuals unauthorized access into into a company’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

Jackson State linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain allegedly defrauded government of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief benefits

A Jackson State football player was arrested by federal authorities Monday and is accused of devising a scheme to fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-related unemployment benefits, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice. Abdul-Malik McClain, 22, allegedly orchestrated the scheme with other players...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Ppp Loan#Llc#Northeast Bank#Meridian Bank#Court
Daily Fort Worth

“You people always coming in here with fake checks,” Bank employee racially profiled and falsely accused Black man of fraud, settlement reached

Major United States bank decided to improve and rework their training programs for their employees after a serious incident was publicly revealed earlier this month, when one of the bank employees racially profiled and falsely accused one of the bank’s customers, a Black man, over a check fraud. Later, a video of the incident appeared online.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police identify woman shot multiple times, killed in north Charlotte; man faces 1st-degree murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 47-year-old woman died Monday after she was shot multiple times in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 49-year-old Ernest Santiago of killing 47-year-old Paula Henson Monday afternoon and leading officers on a pursuit into South Carolina. Officers originally responded to the shooting around 1:45 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, officials confirm to FOX Charlotte. Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy