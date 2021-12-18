ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stormy holiday week shaping up for California, Nevada

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLqYh_0dQd9FU000
1 of 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for recently drenched California and much of Nevada in the coming week and could create hazards for holiday travelers, forecasters said Saturday.

Several waves of precipitation are forecast to move inland as a cold low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska deepens off the West Coast, the National Weather Service said.

The timing of the precipitation was not certain but was likely to begin in the far north on Monday, become more widespread on Tuesday and extend through Southern California by midweek.

Coastal peaks north of San Francisco Bay could receive up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of rain by Christmas morning.

The Sacramento weather office said mountain snow levels could initially start below 3,000 feet (914 meters) and then trend above 4,500 feet (1,372 meters).

“Holiday travel could be significantly disrupted by these storms, with little break in the snow during this extended event,” the Sacramento office said.

“There will be few, if any, meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin on Tuesday, so plan ahead,” the Reno, Nevada, weather office added.

The system’s strength by the time it reaches Southern California is uncertain, but forecasters urged residents near wildfire burn scars to monitor forecasts.

Comments / 17

Cindy Enk
3d ago

Finally a white 🙌 Christmas I hope. To all my friends in California and family here in Nevada Love ❤ and Happiness. And a good night!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No Snow: Chicago sees no measurable autumn snow for 1st time

CHICAGO (AP) — For the first time on record, Chicago has gone through an entire fall season without receiving a single measurable snowfall. Tuesday’s winter solstice passed without Chicago receiving a measurable snowfall during the fall season, the National Weather Service said. The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, the weather service said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Arizona history-Dec. 26-Jan. 1

On this date in 1864, the Supreme Court of the Territory of Arizona held its first session in Prescott. On this date in 1874, the citizens of Arizona, California and New Mexico petitioned the Postmaster General for daily mail service from San Diego to Mesilla, New Mexico. On this date...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy