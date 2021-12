The rebuild at Barcelona may include a Spanish international being at the center of the project. Barca are close to finalizing a €55 million deal for Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano That would see the talented Spaniard move back to Spain after less than two seasons in England, while also showing the clear differences in mentality, philosophy and execution of transfers at each club. Torres went from Valencia to City two seasons ago for half of the reported transfer fee, meaning City are doubling what they paid for him while Barca missed the opportunity to get him relatively cheap and are now paying twice what they could have spent on him a couple years back.

