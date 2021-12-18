ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No parking: Southwest Florida International Airport running out of spaces for motorists

By Rachel Heimann Mercader, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
The travelers circling the airport the next few weeks may be on the ground, searching for a parking spot, instead of in the air.

On Saturday morning, airport officials issued a statement saying the parking lots are nearing capacity and it cannot guarantee that travelers would have space to park.

The Lee County Airport Authority urged travelers to seek another way to get to the airport for flights, such as having friends or family drop you off or using commercial transportation.

On Thursday, the authority had said the airport expects between 300 and 360 daily flights through Jan.5.

Updates will be posted on the airport’s website – flylcpa.com, Facebook and Instagram throughout the holiday to keep travelers informed on airport parking availability

Officials also recommend allowing extra time to get to the airport, and to avoid congestion on local roadways by using the Interstate 75 Direct Connect.

