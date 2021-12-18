New York again sets pandemic record for daily COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York State has set the record for most single-day COVID-19 cases in back-to-back days, with nearly 22,000 positives reported Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that there were 21,908 new positive COVID-19 cases in the latest numbers, an increase of nearly 900 cases from what came out Friday, which had then set the pandemic record.

“This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal," Hochul said. "Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don't take a chance.”

More than half of the new COVID-19 cases came from New York City, which had a total of 11,589.

The latest positivity rate was slightly lower than the day before's — dropping from 7.98% to 7.53%. About 27,000 more COVID tests were performed throughout the state in the latest numbers versus the previous day.

Hospitalizations went up by 90, hitting a total of 3,909. New York’s virus hospitalizations were under 2,000 as recently as mid-November.

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported a similar daily level as what had been seen throughout this month.

New York has begun favoring a seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people instead of overall positivity percentage. Those numbers show New York City with 79.12 cases per 100,000, a massive jump from 65.95 from the day before, and 53.75 two days ago.

New York has confirmed 192 omicron cases thus far.

Long Island has the second-highest virus numbers based on the per 100,000 figure — 93.69.

As New York’s vaccination campaign continues, the state said just under 88% of New York adults have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Among all New Yorkers, that number is 76.5%.