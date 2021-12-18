ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID issues with Belleville postpone Utica Comets game

By Ben Birnell, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

COVID-19 issues continue to cause disruptions to the American Hockey League schedule.

Because of protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, the Utica Comets' road game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed the AHL announced Saturday afternoon. A make-up date has yet to be determined.

The game at Belleville was supposed to be the Comets' last contest before a short break for Christmas. The team's next scheduled games is Monday, Dec. 27, at Rochester, which was supposed to be part of a five-game stretch of road games.

Belleville had three games affected with road games in the last week against Lehigh Valley and Syracuse as well as a home game Saturday against Providence postponed. That makes four consecutive games postponed for Belleville.

There were two other AHL games postponed Saturday with Laval at Syracuse and Toronto at Grand Rapids called off. Both Syracuse and Toronto are affected by COVID-19 protocols as well, the AHL announced.

The alterations to the schedule follow a slew of postponements for the 31-team AHL earlier this month. Rochester, Springfield, Hershey, Hartford and Providence were dealing with COVID-19 issues earlier in December.

The Comets were involved in COVID-19 protocols as recently as Thursday. While it is not clear how the team was affected, Thursday night's game at Cleveland was postponed. That game has not yet been rescheduled and the Comets are only scheduled to visit Ohio once more this season.

The Comets played Friday at Cleveland, earning a 3-2 overtime win. It was a tough win for the Comets (18-1-2-0 overall), who played with 16 players in the lineup which is two fewer than usual during a normal game. It is unclear why the team played without the standard number of players in the lineup after announcing some additions earlier in the day.

Teammate is a very good boy:Comet the Labrador puppy learns to be a guide dog thanks to Utica Comets

Unlike the NHL, the AHL does not reveal which players or staff members have a positive test and who is a close contact. So, it is not clear how much each AHL is team affected by COVID-19.

The NHL is having its own issues with COVID-19 as the league announced Saturday that Boston and Nashville have had games postponed through next week. They join Calgary, Colorado and Florida. The league issued expanded protocols Saturday in an effort to help fight the sudden rise in COVID-19 issues.

The New Jersey Devils, the Comets' NHL affiliate, had five players involved in COVID-19 protocols as of Sunday. That could make things tough on the Comets depending on how things play out.

Ben Birnell is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ben Birnell at bbirnell@gannett.com.

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
KTLA

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team over COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the […]
ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Cardinals

Wednesday's rivalry basketball game between Kentucky and Louisville has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals program, both schools announced Monday morning. Louisville also said it was pausing all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests. Starting center Malik Williams missed the Cardinals' loss to Western...
mylittlefalls.com

The Utica Comets have a gem in Fabian Zetterlund

The twenty-two-year-old forward for the Utica Comets has come into his own this season. The life of an AHL fan can be tough for a number of reasons. One of the most consistent thorns in the side of fans is roster changes normally from call-ups to the parent club. After already being called up once to New Jersey this season the Utica Comets will once again be without rising star Alexander Holtz – this time joining Team Sweden for the World Junior Championship tournament until at least January 5th. Losing a top prospect on paper should no doubt hurt however during Friday night’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Cleveland Monsters one of Holtz’s fellow countrymen proved he can step up and pull the wagon.
arcamax.com

Tuesday's Flyers-Capitals game postponed due to COVID-19-related issues impacting Washington

PHILADELPHIA — Due to COVID-19-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, the Flyers’ game vs. the Caps on Tuesday at 7 p.m. has been postponed, the NHL announced. In the moments leading up to the start of the Capitals’ morning skate scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, winger Daniel Sprong was pulled off the ice, according to The Washington Post. Defenseman Justin Schultz never made it out to the ice.
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
NBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights climbing; Rangers slide

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we start to see some of the expected contenders separating themselves from the rest of the pack in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the top spot, the Tampa Bay Lightning inch closer to the top spot, and the Vegas Golden Knights make a return to the top-10.
