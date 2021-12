One thing that we can all agree on, it that a vacation to Walt Disney Resort is not a cheap one. In the past, visiting Disney World was a lot more affordable, but as time has gone on, we have seen plenty of price hikes price out certain Guests. There is, of course, ways to do Disney on a budget by monitoring where you eat and what hotel you stay in, but overall, a certain amount of spending money is needed for the average Guest to have a good time.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO