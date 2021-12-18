ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Ways SEO Content Can Grow Your Sales Online and How

By Godwin Oluponmile
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Would you believe that Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second on average ?

A single blog post can promote which product or service you offer before these thousands of prospects. If you can maintain a consistent stream of blog updates addressing the specific challenges your prospects face, your brand won't only go viral — you'll make a lot more in sales.

Free-of-charge, the Google search engine can promote your website's blog posts, and the posts will drive massive traffic. You have solutions to your clients’ questions; why not provide solutions (in blog posts) to these queries and tag your products in them?

It may not be easy, but here are two salient reasons you should look into SEO.

1. SEO gives you passive income

Depending on your keyword research strategy, a keyword in your niche can pull in hundreds of visitors per day to your website. But, you'll need to invest some hundreds of dollars in paying professional writers if you don't have the time to learn how to create an SEO content outline and a quality article.

You can hire professionals in SEO keyword research and blog writing if you're a bit busy. Or you can do it yourself with some of the premium keyword research tools out there.

Each of these keywords has an intention by the searcher. By this, I mean the intention your prospect has for searching Google for the phrase.

SEO writers understand the on-page SEO optimization strategies needed to rank your articles over others written on similar topics. Depending on your brand's authority, Google's ranking factors will vet each of these articles and rank them within Google's Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs).

2. Your brand gains global recognition

Once your brand becomes a spotlight solution in your industry, many notable brands will start referencing your brand in prominent places both online and offline. Ventures and corporations will start referring to your brand, and your authority in the niche increases globally. This is a smoother way to expand your branches internationally.

Summary

A few years ago, Google revealed a secret in their blog post :

There are trillions of searches on Google every year. In fact, 15 percent of searches we see every day are new — which means there's always more work for us to do to present people with the best answers to their queries from a wide variety of legitimate sources. While our search results will never be perfect, we're as committed as always to preserving your trust and to ensuring our products continue to be useful for everyone.

Millions of customers and clients are out there searching Google for your products. Following these proven strategies will bring your product before them, and your customers won't only patronize you with their glad smiling teeth — they'll elevate your brand with results.

ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

