5 quick and easy gifts for tech lovers

There are many accessible gadgets that are not only an excellent option to give away , they are also easy to find in any electronics store or pages such as Amazon or Mercado Libre .

Here are the top five “last minute” gifts for tech lovers.

1. Cell phone batteries

Never underestimate the importance of a spare battery , especially when you are traveling or in a conference where you have to use your mobile too much.

Let's face it: there is nothing worse than turning off your cell phone just when you captured the perfect photo. So now you know, if you are looking to give your loved one's iPhone a little "extra" charge, this option is the best.

2. Chromecast, Apple TV, or Roku (or anything a smart TV does)

Connected to your home television, these devices will allow you to stream content from your smartphone or tablet to your television. In other words, you will be able to watch Netflix , Hulu , and Google Play on your screen.

Just this year, the Roku went from being prohibited to being perfectly legal for sale in Mexico, so it is a good, beautiful and relatively cheap option for these dates.

Both the Chromecast, the Apple TV and the Roku can be found in various retail stores such as Walmart and Amazon .

3. Subscriptions to streaming services

2022 will be a year full of premieres that no one will want to miss. So a great gift for these dates can be an annual subscription to HBO , Disney +, Hulu , Amazon Prime , Netflix or Spotify . Trust me, it is a gift that will be extremely useful and greatly appreciated.

4. Photographic cameras

Now more than ever people are turning to the creation of content for platforms like YouTube as a valid option to start a digital business. A good camera will not only look good on the tree, it will also help that potential vlogger become an influencer. Even if your loved one doesn't pretend to be a YouTuber, a good camera is always needed to collect the memories of life.

It may not be one of the cheapest gifts, but it will be one of the most appreciated.

5. Gift cards

You've probably heard that these make a bad impression, but they are actually the "trusty old lady" of Christmas exchanges. You can make it look like a great gift as long as you personalize your purchase.

For example, if you buy an Amazon card you can include a note saying: "This movie makes me think of you, I would like you to see it."

In case you decide to give one from iTunes, you could say: "This app made me much more productive, I think it would help you."

You will see how these simple touches can make something very general special.

With information from Emily Price.