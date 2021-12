As the cast and crew of Blue Bloods wrap up production for this calendar year, isn’t it nice to see how much the cast cares for each other? We tend to think so. With this very thing in mind, we’re thrilled to have a new behind-the-scenes image from none other than Eddie herself in Vanessa Ray. If you look at the bottom of this article, you can see her share her appreciation for three of her primary co-stars in Donnie Wahlberg (Danny), Marisa Ramirez (Baez), and of course Will Estes, who plays her on-screen husband in Jamie. The four all seem to have a great relationship in real life and that’s probably what makes working on this show together so much fun.

