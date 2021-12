The Rudyard Youth Advisory Council, or YAC, has been around for about a decade. It’s about providing community service to the school and community. This year, the students put together care packages and stockings for 20 students and one teacher – who have lost a close loved one this year. They spent Monday shopping for gifts to make their holiday a little more cheerful. Then, they went back to school to wrap the presents. One student lost her father a few years ago. YAC members stepped up and was there for her.

