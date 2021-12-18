ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenel, NJ

Woodbridge NJ: 33-year-old man dies in hit and run on Route 1 in Avenel

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0dQd5d2o00

WOODBRIDGE – A 33-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was struck by a car as he was leaving a Wawa store on Route 1 in the Avenel section of the township, police Sgt. Joseph Angelo said.

At 11:19 p.m. Friday police went to the convenience store on Routh 1 the Avenel section on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, police and first aid personnel found a 33-year-old man with a severe trauma injury, and first aid was rendered, authorities said.

Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital in Rahway on Saturday morning, Angelo said.

A preliminary investigation determined that a black Mercedes E-class 2009-2015 was traveling northbound on Route 1 and struck the man in the front right area of the vehicle after he visited the Wawa, authorities said.

The man has not been identified as authorities Saturday were still reaching out to the next of kin.

Authorities are still looking for the vehicle, which has front right headlight damage and passenger side-view mirror damage, and the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Investigator Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328 or Woodbridge Patrolman Jake Fasano at 732-634-7700, ext. 6646.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Rahway, NJ
City
Avenel, NJ
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lewis
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Courier News

Courier News

593
Followers
226
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy