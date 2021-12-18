Woodbridge NJ: 33-year-old man dies in hit and run on Route 1 in Avenel

WOODBRIDGE – A 33-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was struck by a car as he was leaving a Wawa store on Route 1 in the Avenel section of the township, police Sgt. Joseph Angelo said.

At 11:19 p.m. Friday police went to the convenience store on Routh 1 the Avenel section on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, police and first aid personnel found a 33-year-old man with a severe trauma injury, and first aid was rendered, authorities said.

Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital in Rahway on Saturday morning, Angelo said.

A preliminary investigation determined that a black Mercedes E-class 2009-2015 was traveling northbound on Route 1 and struck the man in the front right area of the vehicle after he visited the Wawa, authorities said.

The man has not been identified as authorities Saturday were still reaching out to the next of kin.

Authorities are still looking for the vehicle, which has front right headlight damage and passenger side-view mirror damage, and the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Investigator Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328 or Woodbridge Patrolman Jake Fasano at 732-634-7700, ext. 6646.

