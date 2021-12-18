ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 68% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bd6g_0dQd5cA500

Middlesex County has administered more than 1,211,274 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Tuesday, according to data from the New Jersey Department of Health.

In Middlesex County, 68% of residents are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Jersey reported 1,311,119 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

Middlesex County has one of the five highest percentages of their population fully vaccinated in New Jersey.

The other counties s in the top five are Somerset (72%), Morris (71%), Bergen (70%) and Hudson (69%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Middlesex County as of Dec. 14:

How many people in Middlesex County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 83% of people in Middlesex County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 685,921 people
  • 68% of people in Middlesex County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 561,343 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in NJ have been vaccinated?

  • 81% of people in New Jersey have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,226,417 people
  • 69% of people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,166,260 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update for the latest numbers.

CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Urges Caution Amid COVID-19 Spike: ‘Use Common Sense’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases not seen since the start of the year, health officials said Monday. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference alongside Gov. Phil Murphy that the surge is most likely due to the delta and omicron variants. The omicron variant, though, accounts for a small percentage of overall cases so far in the state, she added. In one hospital chain, about 13% of positive tests were omicron, Persichilli said, which is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expectations. There were just over 6,500 confirmed cases reported...
WHYY

Free at-home COVID tests kits available in New Jersey

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. New Jersey residents can now test for COVID-19 in the comfort of their homes. State officials announced they have partnered with Vault Medical Services to provide free, in-home COVID saliva tests. “This new program increases the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
