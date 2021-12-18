Disney channels, including ABC, removed from YouTube TV as deal lapses

Disney's channels, including ABC, are being removed from YouTube TV after the two companies were unable to renew their deal by Friday's deadline.

The Disney channels being removed from Google's streaming service include ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement that read:

More information from Disney, including alternative ways for YouTube TV subscribers to receive Disney programming, can be found here.

The company also notes that ABC local affiliate channels are available over the air as well.

More information from YouTube TV is available here.

Google tweeted a statement: "Members, we worked hard to avoid this but were unable to reach a fair deal with Disney. We regret to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. While Disney content remains off our platform, we'll decrease our price by $15/month."