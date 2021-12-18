ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney channels, including ABC, removed from YouTube TV as deal lapses

 4 days ago

Disney's channels, including ABC, are being removed from YouTube TV after the two companies were unable to renew their deal by Friday's deadline.

The Disney channels being removed from Google's streaming service include ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement that read:

"We've been in ongoing negotiations with Google's YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort."

More information from Disney, including alternative ways for YouTube TV subscribers to receive Disney programming, can be found here.

The company also notes that ABC local affiliate channels are available over the air as well.

More information from YouTube TV is available here.

Google tweeted a statement: "Members, we worked hard to avoid this but were unable to reach a fair deal with Disney. We regret to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. While Disney content remains off our platform, we'll decrease our price by $15/month."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
#Youtube Tv#Espn#The Disney Channel#Fx#National Geographic#Freeform
