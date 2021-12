Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to miss most of January while representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations – so what will the Reds do about it?. It’s hard to remember much about last season, especially for Liverpool supporters who have written the 2020/21 campaign off as the true pandemic season, lost in time just like their centre-backs were lost to injury.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO