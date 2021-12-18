5 documentaries for entrepreneurs you should watch on Netflix this weekend

Anyone who has young people in their household knows how difficult it can be to find something appropriate for them to watch. After all, with so many options, it can get overwhelming trying to narrow things down. With that being said, if you’re looking for something family-friendly to add to your watchlist, Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug and Cat Noir might be the perfect thing for you. Although the show originated in France, it has become popular all over the world. Now with three seasons under its belt, the show is still going strong and isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon. Although this is technically a children’s show, this series can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The series is full of fun, excitement, and humor and it’s truly the kind of show that has a little something to offer everyone. Let’s talk about why you should be watching Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.

