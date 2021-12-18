Water District No. 49 providing options for COVID payment assistance

King County Water District No. 49 announced recently that they are providing options to customers for long-term payment arrangements, with the deadline to apply coming soon – Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Here’s full text of the district’s announcement:

SHUT OFF NOTIFICATION

Dear Customer,

Governor Inslee has issued Proclamation 20-23, pertaining to Utility Ratepayer Assistance and Preservation of Essential Services. EFFECTIVE September 30, 2021: Proclamation 20-23 moratorium on water disconnection and late fees has expired.

King County Water District No. 49 is committed to keeping our customers connected to essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. If you are experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for support, including long-term payment arrangements. If you are having difficulties making your payment, please call (206) 242-8535 to discuss a payment arrangement plan.

The Board of Commissioner’s voted to not disrupt water services or apply penalties until January 3, 2022, to allow the District customers time before normal business practices resume.

WD 49 is providing options for long-term payment arrangements (up to 18 months) for water customers with less than $1,500 in arrears. For water customers who owe more than $1,500, a payment plan of 18 months is available with the understanding that a lien will be filed on your property. The homeowner is responsible for the actual cost of recording the lien (including the lien release) which is currently $207.00, plus a 10% administrative fee.

You must set up a payment plan by December 31, 2021, you will be billed monthly, or pay the past balance owing in full. You must stay current on the payment plan arrangement and your water bill going forward. If the payment plan payment is delinquent it will be cancelled, and you will then be responsible for the remainder of the balance owing.

Please call the District with any questions, we are here to help.

King County Water District No. 49

415 SW 153rd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 242-8535