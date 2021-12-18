Investing Recovery and Resilience Funds in Italian Space Projects

Taking Five Crewmates with Him to Space Through the “Sea of Stars” Campaign. GENEVA, Switzerland (TRON DAO Community PR) — H.E. Justin Sun, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO & Founder of TRON, today revealed that he placed the winning bid for the first seat on Blue Origin’s Inaugural New Shepard rocket. The full bid amount of $28 million went to Blue Origin’s foundation Club for the Future, which in turn benefited 19 space-based charities to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. Sun and five crewmates will fly on a New Shepard flight in 2022. H.E. Mr. Sun will be the first Grenadian, international diplomat, and blockchain industry leader to go up to space. He will be bringing the Grenadian flag with him on his voyage.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO