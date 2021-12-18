ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing Recovery and Resilience Funds in Italian Space Projects

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

PARIS (ESA PR) — Green and digital transition in Europe will benefit from ESA expertise that supports national plans for investing recovery and resilience funds in space projects. At the 303rd ESA Council meeting in Paris on 15 December 2021, ESA Member States took the decision to further...

parabolicarc.com

parabolicarc.com

Chinese Cryptocurrency Mogul Bid $28 Million for Seat on Blue Origin’s New Shepard Spaceship

Taking Five Crewmates with Him to Space Through the “Sea of Stars” Campaign. GENEVA, Switzerland (TRON DAO Community PR) — H.E. Justin Sun, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO & Founder of TRON, today revealed that he placed the winning bid for the first seat on Blue Origin’s Inaugural New Shepard rocket. The full bid amount of $28 million went to Blue Origin’s foundation Club for the Future, which in turn benefited 19 space-based charities to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. Sun and five crewmates will fly on a New Shepard flight in 2022. H.E. Mr. Sun will be the first Grenadian, international diplomat, and blockchain industry leader to go up to space. He will be bringing the Grenadian flag with him on his voyage.
parabolicarc.com

Inmarsat’s First I-6 Satellite – Core Component of ORCHESTRA Network – Successfully Delivered to Target Orbit by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA Launch Vehicle

TOKYO, 23 December 2021 (MHI PR) – Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI), one of the world’s leading launch services providers, announce the successful launch of Inmarsat’s first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 series (I-6 F1) by MHI’s H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (H-IIA F45).
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Announces New Partnership with Maritime Intelligence Firm Horizon Technologies

LONG BEACH, Calif., 21 December 2021 (Virgin Orbit PR) – Virgin Orbit, the US-based responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA), announced today the signing of a termsheet establishing a close and multi-faceted partnership with Horizon Technologies (“Horizon”), the UK-based global leader in innovative space-based Maritime Domain Awareness (“MDA”) through signals intelligence. According to the agreement, Virgin Orbit will become Horizon’s preferred launch partner, will take an equity stake in the company, and will appoint a Virgin Orbit representative to Horizon’s board of directors. Horizon currently plans to take advantage of LauncherOne’s unique ability to reach tailored orbits for at least five launches.
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Invests in Hypersat

PARIS, 15 DECEMBER 2021 (Virgin Orbit PR) – Virgin Orbit, the responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA), announced today an agreement to acquire a 17.5% stake in geospatial analytics company Hypersat LLC (“Hypersat”).
parabolicarc.com

SatRevolution Secures Series B Funding From Virgin Orbit

Transaction cements strategic partnership between SatRevolution and Virgin Orbit. The total Series B fundraise is estimated to close at $30 million. PARIS, 14 DECEMBER 2021 (Virgin Orbit/SatRevolution PR) – SatRevolution S.A. (“SatRev or the “Company”), a Polish developer and manufacturer of nanosatellites and nanosatellite technologies, today announced that it has secured Series B funding (the “Transaction”) from Virgin Orbit, the US-based responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA). The Transaction values SatRev at approximately $150 million, and will support SatRev’s business development.
parabolicarc.com

NASA Selects 8 Early Stage Tech Innovations from US Universities

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — Research and development in labs across the country today could lead to enhanced capabilities in space in the future. NASA has selected eight university-led research proposals to study early-stage technologies relating to advanced materials, quantum communications, and more. Each selection will receive up to $650,000...
ExecutiveBiz

NASA to Fund 9 Space Tech Projects Under TechFlights Solicitation

NASA will invest $5.5 million in nine projects that will test space technologies with suborbital rocket-powered systems, high-altitude balloons and parabolic aircraft. The space agency said Friday its 2021 TechFlights solicitation will fund technology demonstrations in space-like scenarios without having to launch them into orbit. NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate...
parabolicarc.com

CNES Searches for the Rocket Propellant of the Future

PARIS (CNES PR) — With a view to preparing for the future, the development of new dense and energetic propellants (HEDM) is one of the avenues to be explored to optimize the performance of launchers. The goal seems distant, but it is being prepared today. By 2040, several technological...
parabolicarc.com

ESA Contract to Advance Vega-C Competitiveness

PARIS (ESA PR) — ESA’s Vega-C launch vehicle will fly in the second quarter of 2022 offering more performance to all orbits and extended mission flexibility at a similar cost to the current Vega. A new contract aims to widen these mission capabilities to capture new opportunities and satisfy emerging market needs to 2027.
WHEC TV-10

$1.1M flood resiliency project in Greece completed

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The $1.1 million flood resiliency project in the Town of Greece is finished. A new floodwall was installed to keep floodwaters from flooding Edgemere Drive, reaching the nearby Channel Park and making the Lake Shore Fire District boat launch unusable, which also hampers emergency response capabilities.
parabolicarc.com

India Delays Gaganyaan Crew Flight as Mission Specific Training Begins

India is delaying its planned launch of its Gaganyaan crew vehicle due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. India Today reports:. India’s maiden space mission, Gaganyaan, will be launched in 2023, Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that India’s maiden human space mission will soar to the skies in 2023, making the country the fourth nation in the world to launch a human spaceflight mission after the US, Russia and China.
AFP

Webb telescope launch again pushed back

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to "adverse weather conditions" at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said. It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues.
parabolicarc.com

Cargo Dragon Docks to Station with Brand New Science

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — While the International Space Station was traveling more than 260 miles over the South Pacific Ocean, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the space-facing side of the orbiting laboratory’s Harmony module at 3:41 a.m. EST, Wednesday, Dec. 22. NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn were monitoring docking operations for Dragon.
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX Notches 100th First Stage Landing, Sets New Annual Launch Record

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (SpaceX PR) — On December 21, 2021, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched Dragon on the 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-24) mission for NASA from historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing our 31st and final launch of the year. Dragon separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about twelve minutes after liftoff and will autonomously dock to the space station on Wednesday, December 22.
parabolicarc.com

NASA Selects Nine Space Technologies for Commercial Suborbital Flight Tests

EDWARDS, Calif. (NASA PR) — NASA has selected nine space technologies under the agency’s 2021 TechFlights solicitation for testing aboard parabolic aircraft, high-altitude balloons, and suborbital rocket-powered systems. This $5.5 million investment in technology demonstration activities will support the advancement of a wide range of technologies that address...
AFP

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Delays Next Launch Until After Merger Vote

Virgin Orbit has delayed its next satellite launch, originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 22, to next month. The launch will come after shareholders of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II vote on Dec. 28 on whether to merge with Richard Branson’s launch services provider. The merger with the special purpose acquisition...
The Guardian

SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a politician he branded “Senator Karen” and got a bizarre new haircut after splitting with his girlfriend, the pop singer Grimes.
parabolicarc.com

OSTP Organizes Series of Listening Sessions on Orbital Debris

Office of Science and Technology Policy Announcement. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is organizing a series of virtual listening sessions to hear about ideas, issues, and potential solutions related to the problem of orbital debris from members of the public who have an interest or stake in orbital debris research and development. Perspectives gathered during the virtual listening sessions will inform the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) Orbital Debris Research and Development Interagency Working Group (ODRAD IWG) as it develops a government-wide orbital debris implementation plan, examining R&D activities as well as other considerations such as policy levers, international engagements, and other ideas outside of R&D solutions that may help build a cohesive implementation strategy. The implementation plan is a continuation of work done for the National Orbital Debris Research and Development Plan (January 2021), which was a response to Space Policy Directive—3 (June 2018), directing the United States to lead the management of traffic and mitigate the effects of debris in space.
