There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

Patients with rheumatic diseases or inflammatory diseases of the intestine (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis) and skin (psoriasis) are often treated with medicinal substances that suppress the immune system. These immunosuppressive treatments can prevent flares of the disease, but may also reduce the success of COVID vaccination. A research team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI) in Kiel has investigated whether this is actually the case. The evaluation of short-term vaccination success published in March 2021 revealed that the new mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are effective and well tolerated for people with chronic inflammatory diseases and undergoing immunosuppressive therapy. In order to gauge the long-term vaccine response, 23 patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy were re-examined six months after the second vaccination, and compared with a control group of 24 healthy persons. In some of them, antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 had fallen sharply, as shown in the study published in the rheumatology journal RMD Open.

