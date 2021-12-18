ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

By Letters to the Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the person who wonders why people keep dying of...

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people. In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.
Mother Jones

800,000 People in the United States Have Died of COVID-19

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When the United States hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in May of 2020, it was a pretty big deal. The New York Times mourned the “incalculable loss” in a full page headline. Even Donald Trump grudgingly acknowledged the toll.
TheConversationCanada

During COVID-19, trans people in India came together to keep each other alive

Trans people in India without caste and class privileges have been rendered vulnerable during the pandemic. Harsh and stringent public health regulations put in place by the Indian government during the first phase of the pandemic resulted in loss of livelihood for trans people. It led to food and housing insecurity for daily wage earning trans people, sex workers and those engaged in begging and performing. In the wake of job loss, lockdowns and in the absence of equitable government-funded medical supports designed to meet trans people’s healthcare needs, many could not access hormone replacement therapy. On a panel, trans rights...
PennLive.com

New study finds people who survive a COVID-19 hospitalization still more likely to die within a year

A new study by Florida researchers concluded people who survived a severe case of COVID-19 are significantly more likely to be dead within a year. The study found the higher risk of death holds true even for people younger than 65. Their mortality rate increased by 233% compared to people under 65 who had never tested positive for COVID-19, the researchers found.
WPFO

377 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Maine. 377 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday. 120 are in critical care and 60 are on a ventilator. There are currently 31 available critical care beds in the state. The Maine CDC reported a daily record of 2,148...
KevinMD.com

Tired of the dying: Finding parallels in COVID-19 and HIV

Recently, while visiting with a colleague in our doctor’s lounge, I blurted out, “I’m tired of the dying.” He looked at me quizzically, “But you’re the hospice doctor.” True, death comes with my work, but the recent volume of and the loss of younger patients have been especially difficult. It reminds me of an earlier time we faced a new virus.
WebMD

COVID Robot Helps Keeps People 6 Feet Apart During Pandemic

Dec. 13, 2021 -- A new robot that can spot two or more people standing within 6 feet of each other could play an important role in maintaining social distancing requirements during the current or a future pandemic. The robot located, approached, and notified groups of two to six people...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination: Reasons for earlier boosters

Patients with rheumatic diseases or inflammatory diseases of the intestine (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis) and skin (psoriasis) are often treated with medicinal substances that suppress the immune system. These immunosuppressive treatments can prevent flares of the disease, but may also reduce the success of COVID vaccination. A research team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI) in Kiel has investigated whether this is actually the case. The evaluation of short-term vaccination success published in March 2021 revealed that the new mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are effective and well tolerated for people with chronic inflammatory diseases and undergoing immunosuppressive therapy. In order to gauge the long-term vaccine response, 23 patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy were re-examined six months after the second vaccination, and compared with a control group of 24 healthy persons. In some of them, antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 had fallen sharply, as shown in the study published in the rheumatology journal RMD Open.
Springfield News Sun

COVID-19 poses risk to unvaccinated pregnant people

Pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, which can increase the risk of preterm deliveries, still births, maternal death and other complications affecting the parent and their baby, according to several studies. “We’ve seen too many patients who have not been vaccinated who get sick and...
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
AZFamily

More people died of COVID-19 this year than last year, ADHS data shows

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With only a couple of weeks left in 2021, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more deaths from COVID-19 than what we saw in all of 2020. As of Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, the ADHS dashboard showed 10,398 COVID-related deaths in 2020, and 13,055 in 2021. With delayed reporting and death certificate matching, that number will continue to go up through at least January 2022, possibly into mid-February.
