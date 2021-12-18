Everything to Know About This Year’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Let the countdown begin! Get ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello 2022 with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the annual NYE countdown formerly hosted by the late Dick Clark, the show is expanding to a fourth location for the first time. Not only will viewers see the ball drop in New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans, but they’ll get to celebrate in Puerto Rico with host Roselyn Sánchez.

The Devious Maids alum will be in her hometown of San Juan for the December 31 show, which marks the first time Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been broadcast in Spanish.

The decision to add a new city into the mix was an easy one — especially since Puerto Rico celebrated a big anniversary of its own this year.

“The special bolsters Puerto Rico’s own monumental year as the capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary and continues its world-renowned spirited holiday season,” a statement from ABC read. “[It’s] a time of year that vividly reflects the Island’s vibrant culture, food, dance, and music through local festivals and celebrations.”

While Sánchez is the new host on the New Year’s Eve block, the show will also feature a few familiar faces from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve past. Ciara and Billy Porter will both return to help ease the audience into a new year from their respective time zones. YouTuber Liza Koshy will also make her debut as co-host of the NYC broadcast from Times Square.

Don’t worry, Ryan Seacrest is also back for his 17th year as emcee of the go-to countdown to midnight — and he isn’t going anywhere for a long time. On Thursday, December 17, it was announced that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host had signed on to keep hosting the annual tradition for an unspecified number of years.

“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter.”

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest host first emceed New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2005 after the special’s creator and namesake, Clark, suffered a stroke. Seacrest became the permanent host the following year, but continued to cohost the event with the radio legend, who had taken on a reduced role in the broadcast, until his death in 2012.

Keep scrolling to read what else you need to know about this year’s special: