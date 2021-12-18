ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC AG Wilson files with US Supreme Court to block Biden’s OSHA mandate

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed with the Supreme Court of the United States and asked to block the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate.

According to the AG’s office, this is a result of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to lift a stay that required companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

A.G. Wilson, 26 other states and a list of companies and organizations filled the appeal just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officials said. This happened a few hours after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay.

“The filing argues, among other things, that, “This case does not present the question whether vaccines or vaccine mandates are wise or desirable. Instead, it presents the narrow questions whether OSHA had authority to issue the Mandate, and whether it lawfully exercised whatever authority it had. After all, ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully,’ even during a pandemic and ‘even in pursuit of desirable ends.’”

The Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson

According to officials, there are three Biden administration vaccine mandates being challenged in court:

  • This OSHA mandate, which is now in effect after the Sixth Circuit’s lifting of a stay. The AG’s office and others are now appealing to the Supreme Court asking it to reinstate that stay.
  • The mandate for healthcare workers. The Fifth Circuit has blocked that mandate in states that have sued to stop the mandate from being enforced. That stay is still in place in the plaintiff states, including South Carolina. The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift or stay that injunction.
  • The federal contractor mandate. A district court has ordered a temporary injunction to block that mandate nationwide, which is still in effect. The Biden administration may appeal that to the Supreme Court as well. Otherwise, that case will be argued into the new year.
