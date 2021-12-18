One killed in Saturday wreck in Gastonia

A 22-year-old Gastonia man was killed and another person taken to a hospital in a multiple vehicle wreck on East Hudson Boulevard, near Hudson Landings Drive, on Saturday.

The wreck occurred at 2:09 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Hudson Boulevard near Lidl's grocery store.

Three cars were involved in the wreck and speed was a factor, according to Gastonia Police.

James Billy Darrell Brown, who was driving a 2006 Nissan 350Z, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and are expected to release more details later.

