Leeds have just NINE fit first-team players to face Arsenal but Premier League’s only game of the day still to go ahead

By William Pugh
 4 days ago
LEEDS are down to just NINE senior players - but their home game against Arsenal on Saturday evening will still go ahead.

Covid has torn through the Premier League with the Elland Road clash the last Saturday fixture left standing.

Leeds have just nine fit first-team players but will still play Arsenal on Saturday evening Credit: EPA

And a spate of injuries have decimated the Whites' squad.

Charlie Cresswell is the latest to be added to the treatment list after he dislocated his shoulder in training.

But Marcelo Bielsa still has enough players at his disposal to fulfill the fixture.

Cresswell joins top stars Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford on the sidelines - both have thigh injuries.

Dan James is out with an adductor strain, Jamie Shackleton has an Achilles problem, Pascal Struijk's foot issue is keeping him out, Rodrigo has a heel problem and Liam Cooper's thigh is also injured.

Junior Firpo is suspended after picking up five yellows.

The news comes after Aston Villa vs Burnley was postponed just two hours before kick-off earlier on Saturday.

The claret and blue derby was due to kick-off at 3pm at Villa Park.

But an outbreak within the home side's squad means the game was called off.

A club statement said: "Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.

"The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

"All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

"The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption."

COVID CHAOS

It now means five of the six Premier League games scheduled for Saturday have been axed.

Manchester United vs Brighton, Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace and West Ham vs Norwich are already off.

Tomorrow, Everton's home clash with Leicester has already been scrapped.

The Premier League Board added: "After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

"This decision was based on the number of Covid-19 cases, injuries and illness.

"The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused.

"The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.

"The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and Covid-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.

"It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.

"With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

"These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

But Premier League bosses remain determined to plough ahead with matches and are not at this stage considering a Boxing Day shutdown.

Club bosses will be invited to Monday’s virtual gathering later today as Prem chief executive Richard Masters works overtime to keep the show on the road.

Masters and other senior League bosses hope the 'emergency measures' brought into operation over the past seven days - including daily lateral flow tests as a condition of entry to training grounds - can stem the fixtures bleeding.

The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
The US Sun

‘I am worried’ – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ‘concerned’ Premier League is not taking player welfare seriously

JORDAN HENDERSON believes that crammed fixture schedules are creating a health hazard for England’s top flight players. But the Liverpool captain fears that the response to his concerns will remain the sound of silence. Anfield No2 Pep Lijnders this week declared that forcing Jurgen Klopp’s players into two games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
