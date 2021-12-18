ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets’ Dave Lowry looks for first win vs. Blues

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080GjL_0dQd3W1r00

The reeling Winnipeg Jets will try to give interim coach Dave Lowry his first victory when they host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Lowry replaced Paul Maurice Friday and lost his debut 5-2 to the Washington Capitals. The Jets were stunned by Maurice’s sudden resignation and that showed on the ice.

“For a lot of us, even myself just getting here this year, when you think about Winnipeg Jets hockey, you think of Paul Maurice leading the way,” Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “For us, trying to get going for tonight, that first period, we were maybe a little bit just kind of in the moment of everything going on, but as the game went on, we got better.”

That pace gives the Jets something to build on as they settle in under Lowry.

“I thought we did play a fast game,” Lowry said. “When you put up 40 shots, you’re doing something right. I thought it might have taken us a little while to get it going, but the second period I thought we did a good job of playing fast, managing the puck, creating opportunities.”

Since starting the season 9-3-3, the Jets have won just four of 14 games while going 4-8-2.

Meanwhile the Blues have gone 7-1-3 in their last 11 games. They are coming off of consecutive 4-1 victories over the Dallas Stars.

“Winning is fun,” said Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored twice Friday to give him four goals and five assists in his last six games. “I think it’s enough to say it’s fun. The atmosphere, the mood, the confidence, it’s great to keep winning. We have a tough trip coming up, so looking forward to next game.”

The Blues’ roster has been depleted by injuries and COVID-19 protocols, but they have gotten a lift from American Hockey League call-ups Nathan Walker, Dakota Joshua and Alexei Toropchenko.

Those three have formed an aggressive checking line that helped the Blues get back to their basics.

“The physical play has been huge really for our identity and the way we’re winning right now in my opinion,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Joshua, Toropchenko, Walker — it’s rubbing off on everybody in my opinion with the forechecking and physical play.

“I thought that we did the same thing tonight that we did in Dallas. We eventually wore ’em down and won the game late.”

Goaltender Jordan Binnington came off of COVID-19 protocol and backed up Charlie Lindgren Friday. He could make his first start since Nov. 30.

On the other hand, Lindgren, who started the season as the team’s No. 4 goaltender, has gone 5-0-0 with a 1.22 goals-against average as Binnington’s replacement. So Berube could ride the hot hand.

“He’s answered the bell, that’s for sure,” Berube said. “He’s coming in there and he’s doing a great job for us, making saves he’s supposed to make. You know, I can’t really say much more than that.”

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Jets, who lost forwards David Gustafsson (lower-body) and Evgeny Svechnikov (undisclosed) during their loss to the Capitals.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Jets return to successful brand of hockey in win over Blues

Describing the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. You have interim head coach Dave Lowry recording his first win...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Brenden Dillon
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Dave Lowry
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
David Gustafsson
Person
Tyler Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#The Washington Capitals#American Hockey League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy