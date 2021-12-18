ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jamarius Burton’s jumper lifts Pitt over St. John’s

 4 days ago

Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 20 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with four-tenths of a second left to give Pittsburgh a 59-57 victory over St. John’s on Saturday afternoon at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Burton scored 14 in the second half and hit the Panthers’ only field goal in the final 4:23.

After Dylan Addae-Wusu sank two free throws for St. John’s to tie the game at 57-57 with 8.1 seconds left, Pitt called a timeout.

William Jeffress easily inbounded the ball as St. John’s attempted to apply pressure and Burton got the ball well beyond the midcourt line.

He cruised over midcourt, got around a screen by John Hugley, set up in the right side of the paint and released a short jumper over Joel Soriano that cleanly went into the net to cap the first meeting between the schools since the Panthers left the Big East for the ACC following the 2012-13 season.

Burton shot 5 of 13 from the floor as the Panthers survived shooting a season-low 32.0 percent. He made 9 of 10 free throws as Pittsburgh (4-7) shot 82.1 percent (23 of 28) from the line.

Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks as Pittsburgh withstood quiet days from leading scorer Hugley and Femi Odukale. Hugley was held to seven points and eight rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting while Odukale was limited to six points on 1-of-12 shooting and committed five turnovers.

The Red Storm (8-3) saw a three-game winning streak stopped and played without leading scorer Julian Champagnie. He was declared out for the game Saturday morning due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Without Champagnie’s 20.3 points, Addae-Wusu paced the Red Storm with 12 points. Posh Alexander added 11, seven rebounds and five assists and Soriano contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as the Red Storm shot a season-worst 34.9 percent.

After holding a 10-point lead midway through the first half, the Red Storm settled for a 35-31 lead by halftime.

The Red Storm held a 55-52 lead on a layup by Montez Mathis with 2:45 remaining but Burton hit four three throws in the next 45 seconds to give Pittsburgh a 56-55 lead and a free throw by Jeffress made it 57-55 with 16 seconds left to set up the dramatic finish.

–Field Level Media

Iowa pulls away from Southeastern with second half run

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team dropped the final game of their eight-game road trip to the University of Iowa, 93-62, Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lions (4-9) had three players score in double figures led by Joe Kasperzyk with 14 points....
Ryuny's late free throws lift San Francisco over Arizona St

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny sank three free throws with 12 seconds remaining in the game and San Francisco rallied last in a 66-65 victory over Arizona State.The Dons (11-1) took a 63-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Zane Meeks with 2:58 left to play. Arizona State (5-7) answered with a bucket by DJ Horne and a 3-pointer from Jay Heath to take a 65-63 lead with 1:40 to go. Neither team scored until Ryuny was fouled by Kimani Lawrence on a 3-point shot. The Sun Devils missed three shots in the final 9 seconds and fell to 3-3 at home this season. Khalil Shabazz topped San Francisco with 20 points. Meeks finished with 15 points on 5-on-6 shooting from distance. The Dons beat the Sun Devils for the first time in their fourth attempt.
Beating the odds: Former coach, teammate reflect on Mac McClung's success

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind. McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice. "Afterward his mom said, 'Hey, why don't you get a picture with John Wall?' […]
'It's always been a dream': Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese takes on former standout Laura Harper and Coppin State

Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women's basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...
QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
