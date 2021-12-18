ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQd2cL800

Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children, a Salvation Army official said Saturday.

“The Grinch will not have this victory," Salvation Army Lt. Christopher Rockwell told The Associated Press.

Business leaders and others began making donations after the marked van with gifts intended for more than 350 children was stolen Tuesday from outside a store, Rockwell said.

The donations included “lots of toys, lots of clothing" as well as hygiene items and cash, certainly adding up to more than enough to replace the stolen items intended for children who are signed up for a distribution event Monday, Rockwell said. “We have like a waiting list ... so we could see what we have left over."

The generosity showed “the compassion and the hearts that people have for each other here," Rockwell said. “It's a massive blessing beyond comprehension."

Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown said Saturday that an investigation into the theft continued and that the van and toys hadn't been recovered and no arrest had been made or a motive determined, she said.

Rockwell said he suspected a pickpocket stole the van's keys from a Salvation Army worker who was in the store.

“I think it was just some evil unscrupulous person who just saw an opportunity," Rockwell said. “Desperate, I understand that, but to do this is just beyond imagination."

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Salvation Army gives out toys, food starting Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For those who already signed up, the distribution dates for toys and food from the Hutchinson Salvation Army are coming up. Food box drive through distribution is Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
wrde.com

Perdue Farms Donates Hundreds of Toys, Clothes to Salvation Army

Salisbury, MD — On Friday, dozens of volunteers from different churches and non-profit organizations gathered at the Salvation Army in Salisbury, Maryland. Other volunteer organizations that contribute stockings full of toys, and volunteers include:. Asbury United Methodist Church. Oakridge church. Salvation Army Advisory Board. Whitehead Realty. NAPA Auto Parts.
SALISBURY, MD
odessapd.com

Salvation Army Toy Drive

Today, city employees including the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue filled up a Salvation Army truck. This is their 17th year to be involved in a toy drive. “By helping the kids in our community, I think this shows we are fully involved and we want to be part of this community as staff and as citizens," said Phillip Urrutia, Odessa Assistant City Manager-Community Services.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown
MIX 107.9

Man Steals Salvation Army Van Loaded With Presents

A New Mexico man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Salvation Army van loaded up with $6,000 worth of toys for children in need. Police say 37-year-old Anthony Crespin helped Salvation Army workers load the toys into the white minivan, then took off while they were shopping inside a Walmart. Police are still searching […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOLF

Salvation Army gives out turkeys and toys in Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — More than 300 families in Lackawanna County are about to have a much better Christmas than they expected. The Salvation Army was giving out turkeys and toys in Scranton on Friday: 1,000 toys were donated for the event. These families will also have...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army#Toys#The Associated Press
ccxmedia.org

Honored 2 Help Holds Toy Drive at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

Clint ‘Scooter’ Draughn and his organization Honored 2 Help is partnering with the Salvation Army to hold a toy drive at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army. “The more toys we can get, the more we can give,” explains Draughn. “So we’ve been pushing and we need tons of them. We need everything from toddlers to high schoolers because we don’t want to leave any kids out.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WDIO-TV

Ryan Ewald Memorial Toy Drive delivers cheer to Salvation Army

An exciting moment for the folks behind the Ryan Ewald Memorial Toy Drive. Airmen dropped off close to 4000 gifts to the Salvation Army in Duluth on Thursday. Ewald died in 2013 in an ATV accident. But his friends at the 148th Fighter Wing continue this in his honor. Chief...
DULUTH, MN
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy