Rankin County man killed in house fire on Rose Hill Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Rankin County.

The fire happened on Rose Hill Road after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17. According to Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word, 67-year-old Harold Harris was found dead inside the home.

Word said the man’s wife made it out of the home. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

