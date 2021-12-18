Rankin County man killed in house fire on Rose Hill Road
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Rankin County.
The fire happened on Rose Hill Road after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17. According to Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word, 67-year-old Harold Harris was found dead inside the home.
Word said the man’s wife made it out of the home. The victim has not been identified at this time.
