Lansing, MI

County commissioners will get 4-year terms starting in 2024

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIPey_0dQd0nyh00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan county commissioners are getting longer terms in office. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bills into law that will extend a term to four years instead of two years. The change will begin with the fall 2024 election.

Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Detroit-area Democrat, says the new laws will help county commissioners focus on governing and not “election year politics” every two years. Moss says two-year terms were created decades ago. The bills had bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

