Taunton, MA

Where to find some of the best holiday lights in Greater Taunton

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Sunday, Dec. 19. Six days to go until Christmas. Travel might not be the best idea at the moment, given the state of COVID and its variants, but you can still get away, kinda, with a cute Christmas movie like "The Holiday." And we're not only saying that because we would love a little cottage like the one Iris has in that movie.

Before we get lost in our little travel fantasy though, let's take a look at today's top stories:

This week's Sunday Read is actually a little photographic adventure! Follow us as we go around the Greater Taunton area, checking out some festive Christmas light displays. From a holiday wonderland on Linden Street, to some classic Christmas decor in Raynham, and all the way to Berkley Common, these are some of our favorite light displays from around our area.

Make it two in a row for Bristol-Plymouth girls' basketball. The Lady Craftsmen improved to 2-1 on the year with a non-league win over Holbrook, 46-42. Senior Megan Faria led the way with 26 points and six steals, while sophomore Giana Viola, junior Kaylee Baker and junior Laisha Alves all scored five apiece for B-P. Gazette Sports Reporter Cameron Merritt has all the latest local scores and stats, right here.

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It's so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you'll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

