Excerpts from Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. GREAT PERFORMANCES continues its tradition of ringing in the New Year with host Hugh Bonneville and the Vienna Philharmonic at the world-famous Musikverein. Under the baton of Grammy-winning guest conductor Daniel Barenboim, the Vienna Philharmonic performs a selection of favorite Strauss family waltzes. The concert also features dances from the Vienna State Ballet performing on location at Schönbrunn Palace and its park grounds, as well as a performance by the world-famous Lipizzaner horses from The Spanish Riding School.

