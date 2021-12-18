ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excerpts from Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani sing...

KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Madama Butterfly

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. Season 14 of GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET continues with Puccini’s tragic love story “Madama Butterfly.” Soprano Hui He stars as the young geisha Cio-Cio-San alongside tenor Bruce Sledge as her husband Lt. Benjamin Pinkerton. Baritone Paulo Szot as Sharpless and mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki complete the cast. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.
wkar.org

From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022 | Great Performances

Sat., Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Ring in the new year at the Musikverein with Vienna Philharmonic and host Hugh Bonneville. Welcome 2022 in this special celebration taking place in Austria at the Musikverein! Experience the amazing performance of the Vienna Philharmonic, along with host Hugh Bonneville, in this annual concert of waltzes by Strauss and more under the baton of guest conductor Daniel Barenboim.
wkar.org

New Year's Eve Gala | Great Performances at the MET

Fri. Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the new year with a stunning performance composed of Met stars. In this special event, Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani perform arias, duets and ensembles and more in the Parktheater in Augsburg, Germany.
WDTN

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Presents Nutcracker & New Year’s Eve

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance is busy getting ready for two upcoming shows! Artistic Director & Conductor, Neal Gittleman fills us in on New Year’s Eve: A Return to Viennna & Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Click here for more!. Schuster Performing Arts Center.
PennLive.com

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ ‘My Fair Lady’ star dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the British actress known best for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 family musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” has died at age 91. “My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side,” her nephew tweeted.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

10 Things to Do This Weekend: Dec. 16-19

Hundreds of musicians decked out in holiday attire perform seasonal tunes at Tuba Christmas. Add your brass to the mix by registering at 8:30 a.m. ahead of a 9:30 a.m. rehearsal. Details: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Palmer House, Grand & State Ballrooms, 17 E. Monroe St. Free to watch;...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Live From Bradley Symphony Center

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season with the opening of a restored city landmark, Bradley Symphony Center. Under the baton of Ken-David Masur, with special guest pianist Aaron Diehl, the orchestra will perform works by Ellington, Gershwin and Stravinsky, along with a new piece by Eric Nathan commemorating the grand opening of the Center.
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES: From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. GREAT PERFORMANCES continues its tradition of ringing in the New Year with host Hugh Bonneville and the Vienna Philharmonic at the world-famous Musikverein. Under the baton of Grammy-winning guest conductor Daniel Barenboim, the Vienna Philharmonic performs a selection of favorite Strauss family waltzes. The concert also features dances from the Vienna State Ballet performing on location at Schönbrunn Palace and its park grounds, as well as a performance by the world-famous Lipizzaner horses from The Spanish Riding School.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Stage Shows Go On Despite Some Cancellations

Following the long pandemic shutdown, many theaters came back in the fall only to pivot once again in the face of the omicron threat. After canceling some weekend performances, Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” returned Sunday with all dancers wearing masks. Other productions that have canceled some shows...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

