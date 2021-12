For the 2017 model year, Mercedes-Benz launched the GLC Coupe, its entry into the most aesthetically polarizing segment in the auto business, the four-door sport-utility "coupe." You either love it or hate it. The GLC Coupe is the GLC SUV with a new hatchback roofline raked into a “fastback” shape. Individual tastes will vary, but it seems nigh impossible to get the proportions right with a low-slung fastback roofline on a tall and large crossover body. If the four-door SUV “coupe” is a must-have, you can choose from the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, or (covered in a separate entry) the performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, and 63/63S Coupe.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO