Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Win Over St. John’s

PITTSBURGH — Coming into Tuesday’s game against Jacksonville, Pitt point guard Femi Odukale had been shooting just 26% from three-point land on the year. In the recent win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, the Brooklyn native went just 1 for 12 from the field, and 0 for 3 from three-point range.
The big discussion today amongst Pitt fans is the group of transfer quarterbacks that potentially have interest in joining the Pitt program. Florida State’s Chubba Purdy, USC’s Kedon Slovis and Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada have all been linked to Pitt over the last 48 hours. All three...
With new NCAA legislation creating a “free agency” in college football this season, the transfer portal has allowed student-athletes to enter the transfer portal and relocate to a new school with immediate eligibility. The second-highest rated quarterback ever, a Heisman favorite, top-ranked skill players and half of Oklahoma...
PITTSBURGH — Just days after taking down St. John’s in dramatic fashion, Pitt came back home and won its second straight game, this time knocking off Jacksonville at the Petersen Events Center by a score of 64-55. After a back-and-forth affair in the first half, the Panthers took control in the second frame with a 20-3 run that propelled them into the lead which they would eventually build as high as 17 points.
Christmas break has started a little for the Duquesne Men’s basketball team than expected. Duquesne announced Wednesday morning that their game this afternoon against Wofford has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Dukes program. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting...
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind. McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice. “Afterward his mom said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a picture with John Wall?’ […]
Two consecutive days of big news for the Pitt Panthers football program, with today’s being that the entire starting offensive line will return in 2022. Despite having the option to try the NFL Draft, left tackle Carter Warren, guards Marcus Minor, Gabe Houy and center Owen Drexel announced their plans to play one more year at Pitt.
ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Panthers have spent all season proving doubters wrong on the way to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and now they have found one more as they prepare to take on the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Yang Yang, a 24-year-old male panda at Zoo Atlanta.
Lucas Krull will not be opting out of the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, and he will play his final game at Pitt as one of the team’s four captains. Krull confirmed he will be playing in the Peach Bowl Tuesday morning at the final Pitt presser at the Rooney Sports Complex before the Peach Bowl, and he will be serving as a captain for the first time this season.
Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women’s basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...
Pitt players have racked up national awards and honors for their play on the field all season, and while head coach Pat Narduzzi hasn’t gained too much national recognition, that could be about to change. Narduzzi was announced as a finalist for the 2021 Dodd Trophy Tuesday morning by...
There was disappointment in Clemson circles that the Tigers did not get invited to the Gator Bowl this season. After today's news, it appears Clemson is fortunate to be playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. Texas (...)
Four years ago, in December of 2018, Onye Ezeakudo was a freshman at Pitt who was dying to try out for the basketball program, which was in its first year of the Jeff Capel era. Ezeakudo, a two-year starter at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, had multiple scholarship...
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced their Class of 2022, and three local candidates were named in Swin Cash, Tim Grgurich and Suzie McConnell-Serio. Cash, a Mckeesport native and graduate of Mckeesport High School, was an All-American in 2002 and won two National Championships at UConn under legendary head coach Geno Auriema in 2000 and 2002.
Comments / 0