Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Win Over St. John’s

Lucas Krull will not be opting out of the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, and he will play his final game at Pitt as one of the team’s four captains. Krull confirmed he will be playing in the Peach Bowl Tuesday morning at the final Pitt presser at the Rooney Sports Complex before the Peach Bowl, and he will be serving as a captain for the first time this season.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO