Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues Great Dane from rooftop
COLORADO SPRINGS — One Colorado Springs dog found itself in a “ruff” situation after it decided to jump onto a roof and found itself in need of the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s help.
According to CSFD, Penelope, a 110lb Great Dane, managed to jump from a parking garage to a nearby roof, where she became stuck.
Her owner was able to make his way to the roof and kept her calm until CSFD Truck 1 could raise a ladder to rescue her.
Penelope was sedated, brought down in a basket, and taken to the vet for further treatment.
