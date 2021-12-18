ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues Great Dane from rooftop

By Paige Weeks
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — One Colorado Springs dog found itself in a “ruff” situation after it decided to jump onto a roof and found itself in need of the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s help.

According to CSFD, Penelope, a 110lb Great Dane, managed to jump from a parking garage to a nearby roof, where she became stuck.

Her owner was able to make his way to the roof and kept her calm until CSFD Truck 1 could raise a ladder to rescue her.

Penelope was sedated, brought down in a basket, and taken to the vet for further treatment.

