ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Showalter paces West Branch back into the win column

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoZUt_0dQczaZt00

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Livvie Showalter led the Lady Warriors’ with 16 points in West Branch’s 48-14 win over Canton South. Sophie Gregory also finished in double-figures with 10 points.

Sydney Mercer closed out her afternoon with 9 points and nine rebounds.

West Branch led the Wildcats by 5 points at the end of the first quarter (12-7). Then, the Warriors went on a 36-7 run to close out the contest.

Hutton’s 13 leads Salem to 8-1 start

West Branch (7-2) returns to action at The Wishes Can Happen Classic versus West Geauga Monday at GlenOak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Canton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Branch#The Warriors#Streaming Video#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy