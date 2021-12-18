Showalter paces West Branch back into the win column
CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Livvie Showalter led the Lady Warriors’ with 16 points in West Branch’s 48-14 win over Canton South. Sophie Gregory also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
Sydney Mercer closed out her afternoon with 9 points and nine rebounds.
West Branch led the Wildcats by 5 points at the end of the first quarter (12-7). Then, the Warriors went on a 36-7 run to close out the contest.Hutton’s 13 leads Salem to 8-1 start
West Branch (7-2) returns to action at The Wishes Can Happen Classic versus West Geauga Monday at GlenOak.
