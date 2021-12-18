ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson - Mail on Sunday

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including the imposition of tax rises and additional COVID restrictions, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson's government," the newspaper said.

Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The newspaper said Frost's departure had been prompted by the introduction of additional COVID measures, including COVID passes, a broader discontent with tax rises and the cost of 'net zero' environmental policies.

The departure of the British government's most senior Brexit negotiator is yet another blow to Johnson who has faced warnings from some of his own lawmakers that he must improve his leadership or face a challenge.

Johnson said on Friday he took personal responsibility for the loss of a Conservative stronghold in an election defeat that showed public dismay over a litany of scandals and stepped up pressure from mutinous lawmakers. read more

Frost, a supporter of Brexit, has led the attempts by London to renegotiate the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by William Schomberg and Catherine Evans

The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Doctors who mourned Covid victims on day of No 10 garden ‘party’ hit out at Boris Johnson

Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Satire ‘Spitting Image’ to Make West End Debut, Lampooning U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Spitting Image,” the iconic British satirical puppet show rebooted for streamer BritBox U.K., is set to make its stage debut at London’s West End in 2022. The target of the show will be beleaguered U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently battling a wave of criticism over parties allegedly held at 10, Downing Street during Christmas and lockdowns, and a wave of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. “Spitting Image” co-creator Roger Law said: “The last month has shown ‘Spitting Image’ has been far too kind to Boris and his pals on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

British Brexit Secretary David Frost resigns

British media reported on Saturday that Frost, 56, would resign due to his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s policy. He is said to have handed in his resignation letter last week, with the agreement not to actually leave until January. In a letter to the prime minister released on Saturday night, Frost now said he was “disappointed that this plan was made public this evening”. “Given the circumstances, I think it appropriate to write to resign immediately,” he said.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Reports: Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from British Cabinet

LONDON — Brexit minister David Frost has resigned "with immediate effect" as he told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that building a new relationship with the EU would be a "long-term task." Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to...
POLITICS
Metro International

UK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost’s resignation

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Frost’s resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19...
HEALTH
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg cleared by sleaze probe over £6m in cheap loans

Tory frontbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has been cleared of breaking parliamentary rules over £6 million he received in cheap loans.Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary commissioner, announced the decision on Wednesday on parliament’s website, saying the full verdict will be published in “due course”.Last month, Ms Stone was tasked with investigating claims that the leader of the Commons had breached paragraph 14 of the MP’s Code of Conduct, which obliges politicians to declare their financial interests in an “open and frank” manner.Labour alleged the North East Somerset MP had fallen foul of this rule by not declaring millions of pounds in director’s...
ECONOMY
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

What the papers say – December 21

The papers on Tuesday are dominated by confusion over lockdown rules ahead of Christmas.The Financial Times, The Sun and The Times carry the latest in the ongoing uncertainty surrounding pandemic measures as ministers push back against Boris Johnson’s “circuit breaker” option.Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 21 December https://t.co/R1HI6iQ1ro pic.twitter.com/JikwJFKbGo— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 20, 2021Tomorrow's front page: Brits holding their breath as Boris Johnson warns he could slap Covid restrictions on Christmas at any moment https://t.co/7tM04c42SA pic.twitter.com/U8SUKT9Cq0— The Sun (@TheSun) December 20, 2021Tuesday’s TIMES: “Christmas hopes grow as Johnson delays action” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tlASAOa2OL— Allie...
U.K.
