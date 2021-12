Multiple media networks in upstate New York have been told to be on alert after receiving threatening letters from someone claiming to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”The letters were recently received by several local news organisations in Albany and are now the subject of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).The agency, however, has not revealed the names or the number of organisations that have been sent the letters. It has not revealed the contents of the letters either.The FBI said it was investigating the letters and that there was currently no threat to the community, according to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO