JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a project that First Coast News is extremely proud to support. K9s for Warriors trains service dogs for veterans who suffer from issues like PTSD. There is a four-year wait list for veterans to receive these service dogs, so K9s For Warriors turned to an unlikely group of dog trainers. They are known as the first graduates of the "Paws for Change" class.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO