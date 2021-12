Russell County Appraiser David Gillmore has released information in regards to the December 15 windstorm and wildfires. "December 15, 2021, we had a terrible wind and fire event in Russell County," Gillmore said. "Sorry for the losses that occurred to those in our county. I would like to thank all the firefighters, City Police, Sheriff, EMS, volunteers and surrounding counties for the efforts during the storm. Your commitment to the community was truly felt. Russell County is lucky to have all of you."

RUSSELL COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO