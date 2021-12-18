Netflix Cancels Live Action Cowboy Bebop, Game Awards Recap, and More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Aggretsuko Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. We've gotten to know the impossibly adorable yet rage-filled Retsuko (Erica Mendez) quite well over the course of three seasons. The diminutive red panda is a kind young accountant by day, and a die-hard death metal karaoke singer by night, a hobby she uses to vent all the frustrations that come along with her everyday life as an office worker. Who hasn't been a ticking time bomb at the end of a particularly stressful day at work? You might zone out with your favorite TV shows or take a bubble bath. Retsuko finds catharsis when decked out in corpse paint, screaming at the top of her lungs. Same difference. That formula mostly continues to work in its fourth season, tackling workplace conflicts with empathy, even if it does become mired in some romantic comedy tropes.

