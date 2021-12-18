ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Cancels Live Action Cowboy Bebop, Game Awards Recap, and More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

IGN
Wanna catch-up on all the highlights from this week? Tune-in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the...

spoilertv.com

Cowboy Bebop - Cancelled After One Season By Netflix

There will be no second season for Cowboy Bebop. Netflix has opted not to move forward with a second season of the live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho. The cancellation comes less than a month after the series’ first season was released on the streamer Nov. 19.
TV SERIES
IGN

Halo Infinite's Holiday Event Is Basically a Gaming Advent Calendar

Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event has officially launched and it features holiday-themed rewards for players to unwrap each day. The "in-game Halo advent calendar" is rolling out at just the right moment, as the days are quite literally numbered on everyone's traditional Christmas calendars. Halo's virtual alternative will offer an exciting boost to those final days, with daily rewards up for grabs from December 21 through to December 30, per Halo Waypoint.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 656: PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo -- Who Had the Best Year?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop! (and Unlocked and Beyond and NVC), IGN's podcast series! This week Daemon Hatfield is joined by Ryan McCaffrey, Jonathon Dornbush, and Seth Macy to discuss Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and everything that went down in 2021. Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Metroid Dread -- all will be discussed!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts to The Witcher (Netflix)

We got Matt Easton, a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria, to react to fight and training scenes from Netflix's The Witcher Season 1 and 2. Telling us his sword-fighting and HEMA expert opinion on just how realistic this show is. From breaking down the Blaviken Alley fight, to why sword throwing isn't such a bad idea, and more, Matt breaks down these iconic Witcher fights! Want to watch more of Matt's own videos? Make sure to check out his Scholagladiatoria YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt14YOvYhd5FCGCwcjhrOdA.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

2022 Annie Awards: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Scores 10 Nominations, Netflix Leads Streamers

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and presented by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, the Annie Awards recognize excellence in cinema and television. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Meowster Chief Comes to Halo Infinite - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Meowster Chief is officially in Halo Infinite! IGN spoke with Rebekah Saltsman at Finji, the publishers behind Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Tunic, on Indie Game becoming absurdly expensive to make. IGN exclusive reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, Dark Horse's latest comic book spinoff, is a follow-up to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a book which acted as a direct prequel to the main game. This story, however, is specifically a prequel to the upcoming DLC expansion Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, which thrusts main protagonist Eivor into the mythological realm of Svartalfheim to live out the exploits of the Norse gods. In short, this isn't your typical Assassin's Creed adventure. Ghost of Christmas Present Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

How ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Expanded Its Massive Setting

Lots of things set “The Witcher” apart from television shows dabbling in fantasy and magic. What else but “The Witcher” would tell you that the location of castle Kaer Morhen is a closely guarded secret that frustrates spies across the realm, and then immediately invites over a tavern full of women, from seemingly next door, for some sexy times, and then interrupt those by turning a man into a tree-beast? But there’s something more fundamental separating “The Witcher” from other fantasy series. The Netflix show, set on a place simply called “The Continent,” is one with no map; and therefore,...
TV SERIES
IGN

Part 2: Off Track - Dark Pictures: Little Hope

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Off Track scene of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope. 00:00 - The Group Continues Toward Little Hope 08:05 - The Group Decides to Split Up 10:20 - Andrew, Angela, & John Continue Forward 22:45 - Daniel & Taylor Reach the Middle School 26:05 - Flashback Sequence 28:35 - Daniel & Taylor Continue Forward 34:40 - Flashback Sequence 38:25 - Andrew, Angela, & John Search the Police Station 45:00 - Flashback Sequence 49:05 - The Group Reunites.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hawkeye Episode 6 Review

Hawkeye's final episode is a fittingly fantastic finale for the most consistent Marvel TV show, with some of the best action and funniest jokes of not just the season, but this year of Marvel television. In short: the Hawkeye finale is right on target.
TV SERIES
IGN

Ghosts From the Past - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to find the Sakai clan armor, pay respects to Jin's father, reunite with Yuriko, and obtain the blowgun. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Cutscene: A House of Ghosts 01:31 - Following Yuriko 02:59 - Paying Respects to Lord Sakai 03:35 - A Haiku of Legacy 05:01 - Back to the Estate 05:50 - Cutscene: Lord Sakai's Armor 07:46 - Standing off Against Ronin 09:01 - Yuriko's Poisons 11:03 - Procuring the Reeds 14:37 - Returning to Yuriko 14:51 - Cutscene: Yuriko's Grief 15:37 - Riding to the Gardens 17:43 - Poisonous Flowers 18:57 - Poison Darts and the Blowgun 19:27 - Cutscene: More to Come from Yuriko For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
IGN

Poke Radar Pokemon

Below you'll find all the locations to the Poke Radar Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Outside of the Grand Underground, these Pokemon are exclusive to the Poke Radar, meaning it can't be found in the Overworld without using the Poke Radar Key Item.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Our Most-Played Switch Games of 2021 - NVC 591

Welcome to the final Nintendo Voice Chat for 2021! Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, Kat Bailey, and Brian Altano as they look at their most-played Switch games of 2021. Plus, a recap of the Indie World presentation, the new Analogue Pocket handheld, Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay hints, and more. We'll see you back here in 2022! 00:00:00 - Welcome! 00:00:55 - Tribute to NES Designer Masayuki Uemura 00:08:22 - Nintendo Indie World Recap 00:15:49 - Analogue Pocket Talk! 00:28:15 - Nintendo Switch Year In Review: Our Stats! 00:40:15 - Nintendo News Rundown 00:56:40 - Kat Take 01:05:00 - What We've Been Playing 01:15:10 - Question Block.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Californian

Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections Online Free Here’s How

The Matrix Revolutions Movie!! Here’s options for downloading or Watching Matrix 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. The anticipated sequel to The Matrix has finally been announced, and the release date is set for December 2021. The original was released in 1999, but Keanu Reeves’s movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max. It’s hard to keep up with so many new movies coming out this year-but luckily, there are plenty of ways you can watch The Matrix 4 online right now without paying a dime.
MOVIES
IGN

Hawkeye's Surprise Villain Has Huge Implications for the MCU

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Hawkeye: Season 1 and Spider-Man: No Way Home! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's full review for the new series. Marvel's Hawkeye is a big deal for the MCU, and not just because it introduced Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop...
MOVIES
IGN

Wheel of Time Is One of the Most Expensive Shows Amazon Has Ever Made

It takes a lot of money to put together a high-fantasy series like Wheel of Time, what with all the magnificent vistas, giant capes, dramatic horseback riding, flashy weaponry, and all that magic. In fact, it turns out it's one of the most expensive shows Amazon has ever made. This...
TV SERIES
IGN

Aggretsuko: Season 4 Review

Aggretsuko Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. We've gotten to know the impossibly adorable yet rage-filled Retsuko (Erica Mendez) quite well over the course of three seasons. The diminutive red panda is a kind young accountant by day, and a die-hard death metal karaoke singer by night, a hobby she uses to vent all the frustrations that come along with her everyday life as an office worker. Who hasn't been a ticking time bomb at the end of a particularly stressful day at work? You might zone out with your favorite TV shows or take a bubble bath. Retsuko finds catharsis when decked out in corpse paint, screaming at the top of her lungs. Same difference. That formula mostly continues to work in its fourth season, tackling workplace conflicts with empathy, even if it does become mired in some romantic comedy tropes.
TV SERIES

